VYPE 411: Bri Ellis of Memorial Softball powered by Freddy's

Bri Ellis recently won the VYPE Preseason Softball Player of the Year Fan Poll. VYPE caught up with Ellis for the 411 on the star from Memorial High School.

VYPE: How long have you been playing softball and how did you get your start?

Ellis: I started playing softball when I was about six years old. My mom made me try out every sport but I liked softball the best because that's where I felt most confident.

VYPE: You're committed to Auburn, what made Auburn the place for you?

Ellis: I know that Auburn is the place for me because academics are really important to me and I really like their engineering program which is what I'm majoring in. The Auburn community is by far the most welcoming and inclusive out of all the schools I visited. The coaching staff is second to none, with each of them having impressive backgrounds that stood out to me more than other programs. And as an incoming freshman, it's always nice to have an amazing team full of all great players that you get to join.

VYPE: Who's your favorite baseball team?



Ellis: As a native Houstonian I'm a huge Astros fan and keep up with scores, stats, schedules, etc.

VYPE: Go-to pregame meal? Routine?

Ellis: My go-to pregame meal is simple chicken and rice because it's a carb load and easy to make. Pregame routine is listen to my hype playlist and read over my hitting notes to make sure I'm straight with all of my mechanics.

VYPE: Off the field, what is your favorite thing to do?

Ellis: My favorite thing to do off the field is go shopping because it gives me a break from school and softball.

VYPE: In all of your years of softball, what is the one memory you'll never forget?

Ellis: I will never forget when I hit my first home run at nine years old because it was such a huge deal and everyone treated me like a celebrity. Then I just never stopped hitting home runs.

