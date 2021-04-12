Track & Field: Bridgeland's Postell flying high in 2021

HOUSTON - Robert Postell has been flying high this season.

The Bridgeland senior has had an ultra-impressive run through the season, winning every single event that he has competed in this spring. His most recent event was the District 16-6A Championships, which he won clearing 15 feet.

Postell this season cleared a personal record of 16-foot-6 inches at the Dan Green Invitational. That mark is good for 6th-best in the nation currently and second-best in the State of Texas. That clearance is only two inches shy of being the best in Texas.