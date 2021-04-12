PHOTO GALLERY: Prosper softball strives for a strong season

After a huge 15-0 shut-out win over McKinney, the Prosper Lady Eagles have improved to a 7-2 district record (19-3-1overall). With an 85% win percentage, the Lady Eagles are continuing to do all that it takes to make a push towards playoffs with goals of being the best not only in their district, but the state.

Prosper currently sits at the No. 2 spot in their district just behind a strong Allen team, but ahead of tough district opponents like Denton Guyer and McKinney Boyd. The Lady Eagles have outscored their opponents by 164 runs so far this season.

The Lady Eagles have had huge wins over the likes of Flower Mound, Cedar Hill, Bishop Lynch, Braswell, Southlake Carroll, and more. With a current four game win-streak, Prosper shows no signs of slowing down as they prepare for their upcoming game against Braswell on Friday, April 16.

