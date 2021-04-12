Matt Malatesta's Class of 2022 Super 60 1.0; 11-20

National recruits liter VYPE's No. 11-20.

Offensive weapons like Klein Cain's Matthew Golden, Dickinson's Donovan Green, and Clear Springs' Noah Thomas are uber talents, while defense again rules the remainder of this list.

No. 20 Julian Humphrey, Clear Lake, DB

Humphrey has the skills to turn and run. At 6-foot-2, he's great at 50-50 balls as a defender. He can support the run and will only get more physical as he gets bigger.

No. 19 Noah Thomas, Clear Springs, WR, Texas A&M-commit

At 6-foot-5, this dude is a freak. Think former Clear Springs Alum Caleb Chapman, who has made plays at Texas A&M (see Florida game). He's got great basketball skills for a WR. He can win 50-50 balls and should dominate this season. He's an elite talent.

No. 18 Dylan Dixson, Pearland, S, Colorado-commit

Dylan Dixon is so versatile. The Colorado commit could grow into a PAC-12 LB. He can run, cover and pound opposing WRs in space. At 6-foot-2, he's a perfect-sized safety and plays downhill.

No. 17 Ty Kana, Katy, LB, USC-commit

He's been starting for a few years now and has great size and instincts. Great choice to play out West at USC. At 6-foot-2, 210-pounds, he can get physical and also cover out of the backfield. Runs track as well. Been a mainstay on Katy's state title defense for three years.

No 16 Martrell Harris, The Woodlands, LB

Martrell Harris is a stand-up LB, who was really rolling last season until a shoulder injury kept him out of several games. He has a strange journey from Grand Oaks, to TWHS junior varsity to an injury-plagued junior season, but scouts love him. Let's see if he breaks out and has a big senior year. Everyone from Texas A&M to Notre Dame has offered this guy.

No. 15 Bobby Taylor, Katy, DB, Texas A&M-commit

He's got the pedigree as his dad played in the NFL for a decade coming out of Notre Dame. He's committed to Texas A&M and won a state title last season with Katy. The backfield is now his so he's got to be the dog out there on an island.

No. 14 Owen Pewee, Cy Park, LB

Owen Pewee is going to blow up. Yes, the Cy Park linebacker has some nice offers, but the 6-foot-3 athlete is getting ready to explode. He can hit, cover, rush the QB, tackle and could play some offense. He's special, but people just don't know know it yet.

No. 13 Matthew Golden, Klein Cain, WR

Golden can get separation and is a solid route runner. Has a ton varsity experience at the highest level. He has speed to run away from talented DBs and can break tackles. Likely move inside at the college level. Teams are scheming against him at the HS level, so he's going fight double teams and safety help all year.

No. 12 Justin Medlock, Manvel, LB

Dad played at Texas A&M and Justin is a big-time linebacker. He can run sideline to sideline and has great physicality. At 6-foot-1, he's big enough to play anywhere in the country, so choosing the right spot in paramount. Now it comes to picking the right scheme and it looks like OU and Ohio State are his top choices.

No. 11 Donovan Green, Dickinson, TE, Texas A&M-commit

Ranked as one of the nation's Top 5 TEs in the nation, Green has the size at 6-foot-4, 220-pounds and the hands of a basketball player. He's following former Dickinson Gator Jalen Wydermyer to Aggie Land. He's got to get the motor running to be the No. 1 WR at Dickinson. Demand the ball.