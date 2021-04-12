GCCISD Spring Magazine: Hoops Wrap- Girls Basketball

It was Baytown Sterling that represented Goose Creek CISD in the 2021 playoffs this season after finishing fourth in District 22-5A.

For the Lady Rangers, who were under first-year coach Monique Everett, this marked the first playoff appearance for the program since the 2014-2015 season. Baytown Sterling ended up falling to Beaumont United, which reached the Class 5A State Semifinals.

Baytown Sterling's Bailee St. Romain was named the District 22-5A Offensive Player of the Year after averaging more than 16 points and eight rebounds per game.

Goose Creek Memorial finished just on the outside of the playoff picture in fifth, while Baytown Lee struggled a bit this season finishing in last.

FIRST TEAM ALL-DISTRICT

Ayla Clark, GCM

Brianna Sias, Baytown Sterling

Kortney Wright, GCM

SECOND TEAM ALL-DISTRICT

Kyera Ashley, Baytown Sterling

Maika Compton, Baytown Lee

Kia Jones, Baytown Sterling

Lalai Williams, Baytown Lee

HONORABLE MENTION

Shaniya Amey, Baytown Lee

Corrie Bougouneau, Baytown Sterling

Madeline Johnson, Baytown Lee

Sariya Johnson, Baytown Lee

Tamia Kegler, Baytown Sterling

Jasmine Wheeler, Baytown Sterling

