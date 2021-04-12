GCCISD Spring Magazine: Hoops Wrap- Girls Basketball

It was Baytown Sterling that represented Goose Creek CISD in the 2021 playoffs this season after finishing fourth in District 22-5A.
For the Lady Rangers, who were under first-year coach Monique Everett, this marked the first playoff appearance for the program since the 2014-2015 season. Baytown Sterling ended up falling to Beaumont United, which reached the Class 5A State Semifinals.
Baytown Sterling's Bailee St. Romain was named the District 22-5A Offensive Player of the Year after averaging more than 16 points and eight rebounds per game.
Goose Creek Memorial finished just on the outside of the playoff picture in fifth, while Baytown Lee struggled a bit this season finishing in last.
FIRST TEAM ALL-DISTRICT
Ayla Clark, GCM
Brianna Sias, Baytown Sterling
Kortney Wright, GCM
SECOND TEAM ALL-DISTRICT
Kyera Ashley, Baytown Sterling
Maika Compton, Baytown Lee
Kia Jones, Baytown Sterling
Lalai Williams, Baytown Lee
HONORABLE MENTION
Shaniya Amey, Baytown Lee
Corrie Bougouneau, Baytown Sterling
Madeline Johnson, Baytown Lee
Sariya Johnson, Baytown Lee
Tamia Kegler, Baytown Sterling
Jasmine Wheeler, Baytown Sterling