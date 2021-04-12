GCCISD Spring Magazine: Corner Kicks

This Spring, Goose Creek CISD saw its soccer teams move into the same district, competing with the likes of Friendswood, Manvel, and Santa Fe in District 22-5A.

On the Girls' side, Goose Creek Memorial finished sixth with a 5-10-2 district mark, while Baytown Lee and Baytown Sterling struggled a bit, coming in eighth and ninth.

For the Boys, GCM took second place in District 22-5A, finishing behind Friendswood at 8-2-2 in district play, outscoring opponents 27-21 along the way. District-mates Sterling and Lee both struggled as they finished at the bottom of the standings, respectively.

