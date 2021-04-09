Regional Finals Preview: Midlothian Heritage vs. Argyle

Midlothian Heritage and Argyle are in a battle of the district champs Friday evening for a regional finals pairing that you aren't going to want to miss. First, let's take a look at how they got here.

Midlothian Heritage

Going undefeated (8-0) in district play and finishing first in their district, the Midlothian Heritage Lady Jaguars beat incredibly tough opponents like Godley, Life Waxahachie, Life Oak Cliff, and more this season. Posting 16 shut-out wins (six of which came in district play, three in playoffs), the Lady Jaguars have recorded a 24-1 overall record. Their only loss this season has come against an incredible Nolan Catholic team during a non-district matchup.

Midlothian Heritage has outscored their opponents by 122 goals this season. After defeating Stephenville earlier this week, the Lady Jaguars enter Friday's regional final match on a 13 game win streak.

Argyle

Finishing first in their district with an undefeated district record (8-0), the Argyle Lady Eagles have not backed down all season. With big wins over teams like Springtown, Ranchview, Lake Worth, and more, the Lady Eagles have outscored their opponents by 92 goals so far this season.

The Lady Eagles shut-out all eight of their district opponents while posting 16 shut-out wins (two of which came in playoffs) en route to the regional finals. With a 5-0 win over San Elizario earlier this week, Argyle enters Friday's match on a hot 16 game win streak.

What To Expect

Both teams have proven that they have the stamina and drive to play amongst the best in the state. With two squads that have strong offenses and the defenses to match, the game is going to come down to whichever team has a faster start. There's no doubt that the battle of the district champs is going to be a tough one.

The match is set to begin Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m. at Dragon Stadium in Southlake.