DFW Soccer Playoffs: Regional Finals

The 2020-21 soccer season is down to three sets of games left on the calendar - Regional Finals Round. Here is the list of all the games on the calendar.
Records are based on MaxPreps.com.
(This article will be updated to reflect final scores of both boys and girls UIL State Semifinals.)
Boys Regional Finals Pairings and Schedule
CLASS 6A
REGION I
R5 Allen (20-4-1) vs. W1 El Paso Eastlake (17-1) - 2 p.m. Friday @ Wolfforth Frenship
REGION II
T10 Rockwall-Heath (13-8-5) vs. R12 Bridgeland (18-4-4) - 7 p.m. Friday @ Waco ISD Stadium
CLASS 5A
REGION I
R2 El Paso Del Valle (18-4) vs. W6 Colleyville Heritage (20-4-2) - 11 a.m. Friday @ Grande Communications Stadium (Midland)
REGION II
W15 Longview (20-5-1) vs. W9 Frisco Wakeland (21-1-1) - 7:30 p.m. Friday @ Gerald Prim Stadium (Sulphur Springs)
CLASS 4A
REGION I
W7 Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis (24-4-2) vs. R4 Mineral Wells (15-3-1) - 7:30 p.m. Friday @ Bearcat Stadium (Aledo)
REGION II
W16 Palestine (29-5-2) vs. R11 Celina (16-8-1) - 8 p.m. Friday @ City Bank Stadium (Forney)
Girls Regional Finals Pairings and Schedule
CLASS 6A
REGION I
R6 Flower Mound Marcus (20-3-5) vs. W6 Flower Mound (20-1-2) - 6 p.m. Friday @ McKinney ISD Stadium
REGION II
W11 Mansfield Lake Ridge (17-4-2) vs. W13 The Woodlands (22-1) - 6 p.m. Friday @ Manor Athletic Complex
CLASS 5A
REGION I
W3 Amarillo (17-1-2) vs. W6 Grapevine (23-2-2) - 6 p.m. Friday @ Memorial Stadium (Wichita Falls)
REGION II
R9 Frisco Wakeland (18-2-3) vs. W13 Highland Park (22-0) - 6 p.m. Friday @ Memorial Stadium (Mesquite)
CLASS 4A
REGION I
W8 Midlothian Heritage (24-1) vs. W6 Argyle (21-3-2) - 7 p.m. Friday @ Dragon Stadium (Southlake)
REGION II
W15 Henderson (26-1-2) vs. R11 Celina (23-1-1) - 6 p.m. Friday @ City Bank Stadium (Forney)