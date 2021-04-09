DFW Soccer Playoffs: Regional Finals

The 2020-21 soccer season is down to three sets of games left on the calendar - Regional Finals Round. Here is the list of all the games on the calendar.

Records are based on MaxPreps.com.



(This article will be updated to reflect final scores of both boys and girls UIL State Semifinals.)











Boys Regional Finals Pairings and Schedule

CLASS 6A

REGION I

R5 Allen (20-4-1) vs. W1 El Paso Eastlake (17-1) - 2 p.m. Friday @ Wolfforth Frenship

REGION II

T10 Rockwall-Heath (13-8-5) vs. R12 Bridgeland (18-4-4) - 7 p.m. Friday @ Waco ISD Stadium

CLASS 5A

REGION I



R2 El Paso Del Valle (18-4) vs. W6 Colleyville Heritage (20-4-2) - 11 a.m. Friday @ Grande Communications Stadium (Midland)

REGION II



W15 Longview (20-5-1) vs. W9 Frisco Wakeland (21-1-1) - 7:30 p.m. Friday @ Gerald Prim Stadium (Sulphur Springs)



CLASS 4A

REGION I

W7 Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis (24-4-2) vs. R4 Mineral Wells (15-3-1) - 7:30 p.m. Friday @ Bearcat Stadium (Aledo)

REGION II

W16 Palestine (29-5-2) vs. R11 Celina (16-8-1) - 8 p.m. Friday @ City Bank Stadium (Forney)



Girls Regional Finals Pairings and Schedule

CLASS 6A

REGION I

R6 Flower Mound Marcus (20-3-5) vs. W6 Flower Mound (20-1-2) - 6 p.m. Friday @ McKinney ISD Stadium

REGION II

W11 Mansfield Lake Ridge (17-4-2) vs. W13 The Woodlands (22-1) - 6 p.m. Friday @ Manor Athletic Complex

CLASS 5A

REGION I

W3 Amarillo (17-1-2) vs. W6 Grapevine (23-2-2) - 6 p.m. Friday @ Memorial Stadium (Wichita Falls)

REGION II

R9 Frisco Wakeland (18-2-3) vs. W13 Highland Park (22-0) - 6 p.m. Friday @ Memorial Stadium (Mesquite)

CLASS 4A

REGION I

W8 Midlothian Heritage (24-1) vs. W6 Argyle (21-3-2) - 7 p.m. Friday @ Dragon Stadium (Southlake)

REGION II

W15 Henderson (26-1-2) vs. R11 Celina (23-1-1) - 6 p.m. Friday @ City Bank Stadium (Forney)