PHOTO GALLERY: Lake Dallas softball fights through district play

Shana Willeford

Vype

High School Sports
The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons have been rolling through the season as they fight their way through district. With a 5-7 overall record, the Lady Falcons are looking to improve over the next few games. With a team full of focused athletes, I wouldn't bet against Lake Dallas just yet.

On Tuesday, the Lady Falcons traveled to Grapevine where they beat the Lady Mustangs 5-3. Shelby Nelson, a junior catcher on the team, played a key role in the Lady Falcon's success earlier this week. With a home run, triple, and double, the Tarleton State commit recorded four runs batted in. Nelson accounted for the other run by Lake Dallas. Nelson's father, Kyle Nelson, recorded her sixth bomb of the season:

Lake Dallas will finish the week with another game against Grapevine on Friday, this time at home. First pitch is set for 6:00 pm. To see photos from the VYPE DFW baseball/softball photoshoot presented by Whataburger, head to VYPE Photos.

