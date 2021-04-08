GCCISD Spring Magazine: Hitting the Links!

AFTER HAVING THEIR SEASON TAKEN AWAY IN 2020 DUE TO COVID-19, THE GOOSE CREEK CISD GOLFERS ARE READY TO HIT THE LINKS.

Baytown Sterling and Goose Creek Memorial golfers attended the VYPE Spring Media photoshoot.

For GCM coach Ray Patrick, he brings a pair of juniors to the course this year in Noah James and Kurt Clark and expects the program to get at least one student-athlete past the district tournament.

"I've got a couple of young golfers who are working really hard and I expect one of them to get out of district and go to Regionals," Patrick said. "That would be really nice."

Over at Sterling, Jonathan Kirksey enters his seventh season leading the boys and girls golf programs.

For the boys, it will be Tyce Moon and Caleb Parker leading the way for the Rangers. With the season already underway, Moon said it has gone "better than what I expected" out of the gates.

For the girls, Kirksey's team carries five players with Karsen Birdsell, Catherine Sawyer, and Kylee Warton leading the group as seniors.

"I'm super excited to just go out and play with all the girls and to show off my skills," Warton said.

The majority of this team in 2021 are volleyball players who were looking to add another sport to their resume, including Birdsell.

"I wanted to play another sport in high school and so did all of us because we usually play volleyball," she said. "We wanted to try something new and it's been pretty fun."

Other golfers to watch at Sterling include juniors Graecyn Beiter and McKenna Barnhill.

For Kirksey, his goal for both of his teams throughout the season is simple.

"Basically, our goal every tournament is to do better than the last tournament," he said. "Improve your score and just continue to get better as the year goes on."

