VYPE DFW Baseball Power Rankings: April 7, 2021

District play marches right along and for the UIL, we're inside of a month until district certifications, which lead to playoffs. TAPPS playoffs begin in three weeks on April 29.

We have many, many changes in this week's edition. In 6A-4A, the No. 1 spot remained unchanged while a new No. 1 in the private school rankings has emerged. And five teams that were unranked the week before are in the rankings this week. It's a topsy-turvy kind of season with with a number of challengers emerging as top state contenders in each classification.

**Records are based TXHighSchoolBaseball.com; Number in parenthesis are TXHighSchoolBaseball.com's state rankings**



Class 6A

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Dallas Jesuit (9) 23-4 1 2 Prosper (3) 19-6 2 3 Rockwall-Heath (4) 19-4-1 3 4 Keller (8) 18-4 4 5 Rowlett 15-4-1 6 6 South Grand Prairie (11) 18-4 8 7 Northwest Eaton 20-5 9 8 FW Boswell 17-6-3 UR 9 FM Marcus (6) 15-8-1 UR 10 Weatherford 15-7 5

Class 5A

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS 1 North Forney (21) 22-3-1 1 2 Lucas Lovejoy (24) 19-5 2 3 Dallas Kimball 15-4 5 4 Frisco Reedy 16-6-1 7 5 FW Trimble Tech 15-4-1 4 6 Aledo (20) 14-6-2 6 7 The Colony (17) 14-6-2 8 8 Frisco Wakeland (19) 19-8 UR 9 Cleburne (13) 19-5 9 10 Frisco Liberty 16-6-2 UR

Class 4A

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Aubrey (10) 21-2 1 2 Celina (4) 17-6 3 3 Springtown 17-6 4 4 FW Benbrook (5) 16-5-1 2 5 Midlothian Heritage (18) 14-6-1 6 6 Godley (15) 16-7 8 7 Anna 14-5 7 8 Argyle (14) 13-8 UR 9 Melissa (17) 13-7-1 5 10 Kaufman 13-8-1 9

Private Schools

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Grapevine Faith (8) 15-2 2 2 Grace Prep (4*) 15-3 5 3 Nolan Catholic (4) 18-5 3 4 John Paul II (2) 16-2-1 1 5 Colleyville Covenant 14-6-3 7 6 McKinney Christian (16) 14-4-1 4 7 Willow Park TCA 9-4 10 8 Dallas Christian 10-5 8 9 Prestonwood 9-5-1 UR 10 FM Coram Deo 8-6 6

*denotes small school State ranking