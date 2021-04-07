VYPE DFW Baseball Power Rankings: April 7, 2021

District play marches right along and for the UIL, we're inside of a month until district certifications, which lead to playoffs. TAPPS playoffs begin in three weeks on April 29.
Let's get right into it.
We have many, many changes in this week's edition. In 6A-4A, the No. 1 spot remained unchanged while a new No. 1 in the private school rankings has emerged. And five teams that were unranked the week before are in the rankings this week. It's a topsy-turvy kind of season with with a number of challengers emerging as top state contenders in each classification.
**Records are based TXHighSchoolBaseball.com; Number in parenthesis are TXHighSchoolBaseball.com's state rankings**
Class 6A
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Dallas Jesuit (9)
|23-4
|1
|2
|Prosper (3)
|19-6
|2
|3
|Rockwall-Heath (4)
|19-4-1
|3
|4
|Keller (8)
|18-4
|4
|5
|Rowlett
|15-4-1
|6
|6
|South Grand Prairie (11)
|18-4
|8
|7
|Northwest Eaton
|20-5
|9
|8
|FW Boswell
|17-6-3
|UR
|9
|FM Marcus (6)
|15-8-1
|UR
|10
|Weatherford
|15-7
|5
Class 5A
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|PREVIOUS
|1
|North Forney (21)
|22-3-1
|1
|2
|Lucas Lovejoy (24)
|19-5
|2
|3
|Dallas Kimball
|15-4
|5
|4
|Frisco Reedy
|16-6-1
|7
|5
|FW Trimble Tech
|15-4-1
|4
|6
|Aledo (20)
|14-6-2
|6
|7
|The Colony (17)
|14-6-2
|8
|8
|Frisco Wakeland (19)
|19-8
|UR
|9
|Cleburne (13)
|19-5
|9
|10
|Frisco Liberty
|16-6-2
|UR
Class 4A
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Aubrey (10)
|21-2
|1
|2
|Celina (4)
|17-6
|3
|3
|Springtown
|17-6
|4
|4
|FW Benbrook (5)
|16-5-1
|2
|5
|Midlothian Heritage (18)
|14-6-1
|6
|6
|Godley (15)
|16-7
|8
|7
|Anna
|14-5
|7
|8
|Argyle (14)
|13-8
|UR
|9
|Melissa (17)
|13-7-1
|5
|10
|Kaufman
|13-8-1
|9
Private Schools
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Grapevine Faith (8)
|15-2
|2
|2
|Grace Prep (4*)
|15-3
|5
|3
|Nolan Catholic (4)
|18-5
|3
|4
|John Paul II (2)
|16-2-1
|1
|5
|Colleyville Covenant
|14-6-3
|7
|6
|McKinney Christian (16)
|14-4-1
|4
|7
|Willow Park TCA
|9-4
|10
|8
|Dallas Christian
|10-5
|8
|9
|Prestonwood
|9-5-1
|UR
|10
|FM Coram Deo
|8-6
|6
*denotes small school State ranking