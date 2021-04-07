Sports

VYPE DFW Baseball Power Rankings: April 7, 2021

Stephen Peters

Vype

High School Sports
District play marches right along and for the UIL, we're inside of a month until district certifications, which lead to playoffs. TAPPS playoffs begin in three weeks on April 29.

Let's get right into it.

We have many, many changes in this week's edition. In 6A-4A, the No. 1 spot remained unchanged while a new No. 1 in the private school rankings has emerged. And five teams that were unranked the week before are in the rankings this week. It's a topsy-turvy kind of season with with a number of challengers emerging as top state contenders in each classification.

**Records are based TXHighSchoolBaseball.com; Number in parenthesis are TXHighSchoolBaseball.com's state rankings**

Class 6A

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS
1 Dallas Jesuit (9)23-41
2 Prosper (3)19-62
3 Rockwall-Heath (4)19-4-13
4 Keller (8)18-44
5 Rowlett15-4-16
6 South Grand Prairie (11)18-48
7 Northwest Eaton20-59
8 FW Boswell17-6-3UR
9 FM Marcus (6)15-8-1UR
10 Weatherford15-75

Class 5A

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS
1 North Forney (21)22-3-11
2 Lucas Lovejoy (24)19-52
3 Dallas Kimball15-45
4 Frisco Reedy16-6-17
5 FW Trimble Tech15-4-14
6 Aledo (20)14-6-26
7 The Colony (17)14-6-28
8 Frisco Wakeland (19)19-8UR
9 Cleburne (13)19-59
10 Frisco Liberty16-6-2 UR

Class 4A

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS
1 Aubrey (10)21-21
2 Celina (4)17-63
3 Springtown17-64
4 FW Benbrook (5)16-5-12
5 Midlothian Heritage (18)14-6-16
6 Godley (15)16-78
7 Anna14-57
8 Argyle (14)13-8UR
9 Melissa (17)13-7-15
10 Kaufman13-8-19

Private Schools

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS
1 Grapevine Faith (8) 15-2 2
2 Grace Prep (4*) 15-3 5
3 Nolan Catholic (4) 18-5 3
4 John Paul II (2) 16-2-1 1
5 Colleyville Covenant 14-6-3 7
6 McKinney Christian (16) 14-4-1 4
7 Willow Park TCA 9-4 10
8 Dallas Christian 10-5 8
9 Prestonwood 9-5-1 UR
10 FM Coram Deo 8-6 6

*denotes small school State ranking

