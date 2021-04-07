VYPE Campus Spotlight: Second Baptist School's Rachel Riley tosses no-no

HOUSTON - It is a bit of a superstitious rule of thumb that while a no-hitter is happening, you don't mention that a no-hitter is happening, especially to the pitcher.



Second Baptist School senior and Penn softball commit Rachel Riley found herself in that situation last week against St. Joseph in a Tuesday night showdown.

Riley was rolling through the game and once she had worked through the top of the fifth inning, she had given up zero runs, struck out 11, and allowed not a single hit. At the bottom of the frame when the Eagles pushed across their 10th run of the night, the game was called due to the run rule.

SOFTBALL: Great performance from Sr. Rachel Riley tonight, 1️⃣1️⃣ strikeouts in just 5 innings of work. pic.twitter.com/rh8PTldDdz — SecondBaptistSchoolAthletics (@SBS_Athletics) March 31, 2021

Riley had done it. She had completed the no-hitter and what made it even more special is that it came on senior night.



VYPE Media Managing Editor Joshua Koch caught up with the Second Baptist School senior ace to talk about the special night and more.