PHOTO GALLERY: Timber Creek Softball

Undefeated in district play, the Timber Creek softball team has an 8-0 record (19-6-1 overall) and a 75% win percentage.

The Lady Falcons have had huge wins over non-district opponents like McKinney, Rockwall, and Mt. Pleasant while also posting big district wins over teams like V. R. Eaton, Colleyville Heritage, Fossil Ridge, and more.

Timber Creek is on a 10 game win-streak having already outscored their opponents by over 105 runs so far this season and show no signs of slowing down. Catch their next game at home Friday, April 9 against Byron Nelson. First pitch is set for 7:30 PM.