ESSAY: Where is Mike Fiers? This true Astros fan wants to see him on the mound

HOUSTON – I don’t know about you, but this Houston Astros fan has been looking forward to seeing Mike Fiers on the mound against my team.

You probably don’t need to be reminded, but Fiers was the whistleblower in the Astros sign-stealing scandal.

The Oakland right hander did not pitch during the season-opening four-game series between the A’s and the Astros.

And it does not appear he will be in the rotation for the three-game series that starts Thursday at Minute Maid Park.

Oakland has Cole Irvin, Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas listed as the starters.

So where is Fiers?

He was placed on 10-day IL with back and hip issues as the MLB season got underway last week.

It’s not clear when Fiers will make his 2021 debut, but it doesn’t look like it will be in Houston.

That’s a shame, because this Astros fan really wants to see him look into the eyes of his former teammates as they hit bombs into the Crawford boxes.

If in fact he doesn’t play this week, the next chance for the Astros to face Fiers will be on the road when they compete again in mid-May. The next series between the teams in H-town is July 6, 7, and 8.