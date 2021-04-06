VYPE Austin Softball Rankings: Week of 4/5/21 presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Each week VYPE's Joshua Waclawczyk and Scott Terrell will bring you their rankings of the top Baseball and Softball programs in the area broken up into 5A-6A, 1A-4A, and Private Schools. Will you agree with our rankings? Most assuredly not. After all, these are just our opinions and we are sure there are much smarter people out there that may have better rankings. So if you have your own thoughts on these rankings let us know on Twitter (@vypeatx) and Instagram (@vype_atx).

This week's Austin Softball rankings are below and we have some new additions, although Leander is still the team to beat. Check them out!

VYPE ATX 5A-6A SOFTBALL TOP 10

Leander is still the top team to beat in Austin, and perhaps nationally. They play Georgetown Eastview next week who has given them their closest game. Speaking of Eastview, their loss to Georgetown doesn't affect them in the rankings this week because of the Eagles loss to Leander. Dripping Springs moves ahead of Hays and Johnson after both suffered losses this week.

VYPE ATX 1A-4A SOFTBALL TOP 10

Smithville and Weimar stand pat at #1 and #2 while Llano drops a spot after a loss to Blanco. Little River Academy moves on up in the rankings as well with Salado coming back into the rankings.

VYPE ATX PRIVATE SCHOOL SOFTBALL TOP 5

