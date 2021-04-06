UH to celebrate Cougar’s run to 2021 Final Four Wednesday

Sports

University of Houston men's basketball advances to Final Four (KPRC)

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Athletics Department is inviting all fans to celebrate the Cougar’s run to the 2021 Final Four on Wednesday.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. inside the Fertitta Center.

Fans must claim tickets by clicking here to attend the event. Students at UH are also invited to attend the event and can click here to claim a ticket.

The event will have a capacity limit, so tickets will be available while supplies last. All guests will be required to wear a face mask while in attendance with the exception of eating or drinking.

A limited number of official Final Four posters will be distributed free of charge as fans enter the facility.

If you can’t make it, the celebration will also be streamed live on the Houston Cougars Athletics Facebook page.

