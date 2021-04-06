GCCISD Spring Magazine: The Future is Promising

THE LADY RANGERS' BEST SOFTBALL IS AHEAD OF THEM.

Coach DeeJay Warner has a solid core of young players, who she will have the next few seasons as she tries to get Baytown Sterling back into the postseason conversation.

"We have some really good young players who are getting up to speed quickly. We are building this team around them," she said. "We have some speed in the lineup and our pitching and defense is solid. For us, we are building over the next two years to become a mainstay in the playoffs. We hope to break that barrier through great communication and team chemistry."

The leader in the dugout is pitcher Kearston Gooch. The sophomore is a versatile athlete, who can play anywhere on the field and has a solid stick.

"I'm bringing some pop to the lineup and am consistent on the mound," Gooch said.

Her battery-mate behind the plate is Kennedy Savell, another sophomore, who loves "having control as the defensive captain". She can also double as an outfielder when needed and has plus speed on the base paths.

Defense is key for the Lady Rangers, so junior shortstop Haley Lupian and senior centerfielder Natizah Wooley are paramount to holding it down up the middle. They make plays with the gloves but are always in position with their feet. They have tremendous softball IQs.

Geneva Garcia anchors the hot corner and can swing the bat in the middle of the lineup.

This team is going to be fun to watch over the next few seasons as they get more varsity experience and change the culture of Sterling softball.

