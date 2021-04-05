VYPE Austin Baseball Rankings: Week of 4/5/21 presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Each week VYPE's Joshua Waclawczyk and Scott Terrell will bring you their rankings of the top Baseball and Softball programs in the area broken up into 5A-6A, 1A-4A, and Private Schools. Will you agree with our rankings? Most assuredly not. After all, these are just our opinions and we are sure there are much smarter people out there that may have better rankings. So if you have your own thoughts on these rankings let us know on Twitter (@vypeatx) and Instagram (@vype_atx).

This weeks Austin Baseball rankings do not see a lot of movement at the top. But we do have some shakeups and new additions. Read below for our reasoning.

VYPE ATX 5A-6A BASEBALL TOP 10

Lots of teams in this weeks rankings stayed put or moved up with undefeated weeks. The one team to drop? That would be Westlake losing twice to Austin Bowie who now sits at Number 3 in the rankings. Go ahead and circle next Tuesday and Friday on your calendar as Number 1 Lake Travis is on the horizon for the bulldogs. Vandegrift finds themselves in the rankings for the first time with a sweep over McNeil and Liberty Hill's losses to Georgetown and Leander.

VYPE ATX 1A-4A BASEBALL TOP 10

Similar to the 5A/6A Rankings not that much movement in the top except for Thorndale and Taylor who drop a few spots with 1-1 weeks. New to the rankings Harper who sits at 15-4 on the season. Wimberley finds themselves back in the rankings this week after going 2-0 on the week and sit at 12-6-3 on the season. Lake Belton was looking poised to make the rankings but split their games against Georgetown Gateway who fell out of the rankings this week, as did Canyon Lake.

VYPE ATX PRIVATE SCHOOL BASEBALL TOP 5

No changes again this week in the Austin Private School rankings with St. Michaels looking like the team to beat.





