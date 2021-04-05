Aledo Lady Bearcats Continue to Dominate in District Play

Ranked first in their district, the Aledo Lady Bearcats are making quite the campaign this season as they push full steam ahead towards the playoffs. The Lady Bearcats have played excellently both defensively and from the dish all season to stay at the top of their game no matter who they are facing.

The Lady Bearcats have lost only three games this season. Two of those games were non-district matches against Lake Ridge (9-3) and Coronado (9-4) while the other came in a close 5-4 district matchup against Granbury. Aledo has since faced Granbury and came out victorious. Sophomore pitcher, Nathalie Touchet tossed 15 strikeouts in the 9-2 win over the Pirates last week. Earlier in the season, Touchet pitched a 10-strikeout, no-hitter game against Wichita Falls for a 14-0 shut-out win.

Ladycat a win over Wichita Falls 14-0!!! @natouchet18 throws a shut out no hitter with 10Ks pic.twitter.com/0m5t14KeSy — Ladycat Softball (@LadycatSoftbal1) March 27, 2021

With Touchet's pitching combined with junior Kayleigh Smith's stellar pitching, the Lady Bearcats have been able to show defensive strength all season. Smith tossed a perfect game against Wichita Falls in March with six strikeouts in a 10-0 win. The offense has also been shining with bombs all season from Smith, Touchet, Marissa Powell, Allison Mallard, and more!

Currently on a five-game win-streak, Aledo has outscored their opponents by over 100 runs and the Lady Bearcats show no signs of slowing down as they inch closer and closer to the end of the season with only three games left until playoffs.



Catch Aledo's next game at home on Friday, April 9 against Azle. First pitch is set for 5:00 pm.