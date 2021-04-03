Saturday Soccer Regional Quarters Recaps

GIRLS PLAYOFFS

Marcus 1, Hebron 0 - For the third time this season, Marcus and Hebron met up and for the third time, Marcus walked away with a shutout win with the third time allowing its season to continue after a 1-0 win.

Sophomore midfielder Maddie Reynolds was awarded a penalty kick in the 10th minute of the game, which she converted with ease to give Marcus the lead and what would turn out to be the only goal of the game.

For the final 70 minutes, Marcus was content to just choke out any offensive threat Hebron could muster. Although, when the fields flipped at halftime and the wind was to Hebron's back, it allowed Hebron to find much more rhythm and put five shots on goal after having none in the first half. Marcus finished with just three shots on goal, all in the first half.

BOYS PLAYOFFS

Jesuit 0, McKinney Boyd 0 (5-4 PKs) - In a game that very much felt like neither team wanted to give the other any kind of opening, it all came down to penalty kicks for Dallas Jesuit, which won 5-4 and needed seven rounds to do so.

The first half saw the teams virtually split possession, but that changed in the second half as Boyd seemed to have the ball about 70 percent of the time. However, Jesuit's defense was stingy and only allowed a couple shots toward the goal, though none of them were on target.

Both defenses continued their stingy ways with no shots on goal taken in the two overtime periods, which lead us to penalty kicks. It was there that Cole Hines shined for Jesuit, saving three penalty kicks, including the final two from Boyd and the win was sealed by Sullivan Scott, who booted a soft grounder to the left as the Boyd goalkeeper jumped right.

Allen 3, Prosper 1 - In a game that was tightly played in the first half with some goals coming from longer distance against tight defenses, Allen broke free early in the second half and pulled away with the win thanks to some solid execution with its passes and simply dominating possession of the ball.

Sam Presser put Allen on the board first at the 22nd minute and then scored the game-winner at the 42nd minute thanks to a beautiful cross from Diego Moreno. Matthew Sanchez added another tally in the 56th minute for Allen, which forced the issue the entire second half.

After only having five free kicks in the first half, Allen double that total with in the first 15 minutes of the second half. The pressure and control of the ball put Prosper on its heels for the majority of the second half and allowed Allen to run a couple of set pieces to get its scores in position to score.

