Great UH Memories: Catching up with Phi Slama Jama

HOUSTON – As the University of Houston men’s basketball team prepares to take on the Baylor Bears this weekend in the Final Four, KPRC 2′s Kris Gutierrez sat down with a couple of former UH basketball players from the epic Phi Slama Jama era.

The 1984 UH squad was the last team to take the Coogs to the Final Four.

The phrase “Phi Slama Jama” was coined by Houston Post columnist Thomas Bonk during the Cougars’ run to three consecutive Final Four appearances from 1982-84.

Those teams, coached by Guy Lewis, produced Hall of Fame players such as Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler, not to mention some of the most memorable moments in NCAA Tournament history.

The team’s roster featured some key players, including future Hall-of-Famer Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler, Michael Young, Rob Williams, Larry Micheaux, Rickie Winslow, Greg Anderson, Reid Gettys, Alvin Franklin, Dave Rose, and Benny Anders.

WATCH: KPRC 2 sits down with Phi Slama Jama member Michael Young