Flower Mound Pulls Off Upset of #1 Prosper

MCKINNEY - Down goes Frazier...or something like that.

In a matchup of state-ranked teams, No. 6 Flower Mound pulled off a comeback, 3-1 overtime win over the state's No. 1-ranked 6A team and undefeated Prosper to advance in the UIL girls soccer playoffs.

Despite controlling the ball for the majority of the first half, Flower Mound just could not get past the Prosper backers and make any headway toward the goals.

The first 30 minutes of the game, possession control was strongly in Flower Mound's favor, but with 10 minutes remaining until halftime, Prosper broke through with a solid strike from the right side by Kaitlyn Giametta from about 25 yards out.

It was only one of three first half shots on goal for Prosper while Flower Mound tallied five, with just two being strong shots at Prosper keeper Jordyn Gunnarson.

Still, being down 1-0 at the break, essentially dominating ball possession and creating a number of opportunities but with nothing to show for it, head coach Misail Tsapos felt like his team was the better team on the night the entire match.

"Maybe tomorrow night we're not [the better team], but tonight we were," Tsapos said.

His inclination was right, because in the 70th minute, Flower Mound's persistence paid off as Sydney Becerra knotted the score at 1 with a free kick from 20 yards out that froze the Prosper goalie.

From there it was a whole new game as the game shifted into overtime. With the late equalizer, Flower Mound took that momentum and quickly turned it into points.

One minute into the first overtime frame, Riley Baker, who's been a force for Flower Mound all season and had four shots on goal earlier in the game, took a nice ball from freshman forward Emma Hoang and put the ball into the back of the net for the 2-1 lead.

In the second overtime period, senior foward Tatum Beck put the nail in to coffin in the 91st minute to seal the win.

"We just wanted it with everything we had," Baker said after the game. And asked about seemingly playing a better game but still trailing for most of the second half, Baker said Tsapos and the rest of the team was not worried about 1-0 hole.

So in knocking off the No. 1 team in the state, according to MaxPreps.com and the Texas Girls Coaches Association, Flower Mound will take on the winner of Southlake Carroll and Northwest Eaton in the 6A Region Semifinals



"We came out as the underdogs in this match, and we're pretty excited for the next round," Beck said after the game.