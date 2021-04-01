THE LISTS: 2021 All-VYPE Boy's Public School Basketball Team

The hoops season is a wrap as H-Town was shut out at state.
Kudos to Atascocita and Huffman for reaching the Final Four and to the following for making the season a memorable one.
We say goodbye to some impactful seniors as they head off to new endeavors like Ramon Walker to UH, Shaun Walker to McNeese State, and Josh Farmer to UTSA to name a few.
Here are our picks for the All-VYPE Teams for 2021.
All-VYPE Public School
First-Team
Bryce Griggs, Hightower, Jr.
PJ Haggerty, Crosby, Jr.
Jacob Harvey, Huffman, Sr.
Chuks Isitua, Jack Yates, Sr.
Ramon Walker, Shadow Creek, Sr, (UH)
Second-Team
Sam Bradford, Goose Creek Memorial, Jr.
Justin Collins, Atascocita, Sr.
Gaston Elie, Memorial, Sr.
DJ Richards, Cy Creek, Sr.
Shaun Walker, Manvel, Sr. (McNeese State)
Third-Team
Rueben Fatheree, Foster, Sr.
AJ Ferguson, Cy Park, Sr.
Ronald Holmes, Northside, Sr.
Josh Farmer, Sharpstown, Sr. (UTSA)
Ke'Mauri Millender, Clear Brook, Jr.
Honorable Mention
Amaree Abram, Summer Creek
Reyce Allen, Summer Creek
Jake Arnold, Taylor
Christian Ashby, Atascocita
Kevin Boone, La Marque
Ty Buckman, College Park
Drew Calderon, College Park
Charles Chukwu, Paetow
Avant Coleman, Goose Creek-Memorial
Sean Elkington, Crosby
Josh Fanuiel, Elkings
Trevor Frank, Paetow
Aaron Gonzales, Klein
Corey Hadnot, Cy Creek
Tom Hart III, Atascocita
Z'Corrian Haynes, Stafford
Aaron Hutchinson, Klein
Caleb Hill, Ridge Point
Chris Johnson, Elkins
Kevin Juarez, Pasadena
Jack Keller, Kingwood Park
Jayland Lowe, FB Marshall
Mekhi McIntyre, FB Travis
Peter McKay, Hastings
Caden McKenzie, Texas City
Kanye Ortiz, Pasadena
Trevor Passmore, Cy Woods
DJ Richard, Dawson
Sir Robert, Heights
Luis Rodriguez, Ridge Point
Cory Rueben, La Porte
Tyler Smith, FB Bush
Grey Soileau, Huffman
Kaleb Stewart, Atascocita
Bryce Ware, Dawson
Jermon Washington, Mayde Creek
Damian Watson, Cy Woods
Chancellor White, Foster
Willie Williams, Westfield