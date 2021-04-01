THE LISTS: 2021 All-VYPE Boy's Public School Basketball Team

The hoops season is a wrap as H-Town was shut out at state.

Kudos to Atascocita and Huffman for reaching the Final Four and to the following for making the season a memorable one.

We say goodbye to some impactful seniors as they head off to new endeavors like Ramon Walker to UH, Shaun Walker to McNeese State, and Josh Farmer to UTSA to name a few.

Here are our picks for the All-VYPE Teams for 2021.

All-VYPE Public School

First-Team

Bryce Griggs, Hightower, Jr.

PJ Haggerty, Crosby, Jr.

Jacob Harvey, Huffman, Sr.

Chuks Isitua, Jack Yates, Sr.

Ramon Walker, Shadow Creek, Sr, (UH)

…

Second-Team

Sam Bradford, Goose Creek Memorial, Jr.

Justin Collins, Atascocita, Sr.

Gaston Elie, Memorial, Sr.

DJ Richards, Cy Creek, Sr.

Shaun Walker, Manvel, Sr. (McNeese State)

…

Third-Team

Rueben Fatheree, Foster, Sr.

AJ Ferguson, Cy Park, Sr.

Ronald Holmes, Northside, Sr.

Josh Farmer, Sharpstown, Sr. (UTSA)

Ke'Mauri Millender, Clear Brook, Jr.

…

Honorable Mention

Amaree Abram, Summer Creek

Reyce Allen, Summer Creek

Jake Arnold, Taylor

Christian Ashby, Atascocita

Kevin Boone, La Marque

Ty Buckman, College Park

Drew Calderon, College Park

Charles Chukwu, Paetow

Avant Coleman, Goose Creek-Memorial

Sean Elkington, Crosby

Josh Fanuiel, Elkings

Trevor Frank, Paetow

Aaron Gonzales, Klein

Corey Hadnot, Cy Creek

Tom Hart III, Atascocita

Z'Corrian Haynes, Stafford

Aaron Hutchinson, Klein

Caleb Hill, Ridge Point

Chris Johnson, Elkins

Kevin Juarez, Pasadena

Jack Keller, Kingwood Park

Jayland Lowe, FB Marshall

Mekhi McIntyre, FB Travis

Peter McKay, Hastings

Caden McKenzie, Texas City

Kanye Ortiz, Pasadena

Trevor Passmore, Cy Woods

DJ Richard, Dawson

Sir Robert, Heights

Luis Rodriguez, Ridge Point

Cory Rueben, La Porte

Tyler Smith, FB Bush

Grey Soileau, Huffman

Kaleb Stewart, Atascocita

Bryce Ware, Dawson

Jermon Washington, Mayde Creek

Damian Watson, Cy Woods

Chancellor White, Foster

Willie Williams, Westfield