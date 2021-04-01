RUN THIS TOWN: Freshman Toney making Mag West a Contender

Break up the Mustangs of Magnolia West.

Coach Jeremy Collins returned to Magnolia West two years ago after a stint at College Park, where he was the head coach.

Collins jumped at the chance to become the head coach for West for several reasons. His wife teaches at West and he lives five minutes from campus.

He has also built a select softball program, Magnolia Elite, which has had some early national success. Not to mention, he can coach his young daughter at Magnolia Elite as he develops the community's future softballer stars.

But what about now?

Collins' squad is undefeated in district play and comes in at No. 8 in VYPE's newest Top 20 for the city.

And then there is Hailey Toney.

"She is the best athlete I've ever seen on a softball field," he said. "And I've seen a lot. Every day she does something that I've never seen before on the field or at the plate."

And she's only a freshman.

Toney has been offered by virtually every school including LSU and Baylor and plays for Impact Gold during the summer.

"She leads off for us and hits over .600," he said. "She is a terror around the bases and plays shortstop. She has made some plays in games and in practice that are insane. She is a true student of the game."

While Toney is the present and future, Collins has a trio of seniors also pitching in. Pitcher Tony Tamborello has been unhittable and is committed to East Texas Baptist, while her battery-mate Liberty Hererra will play at Alvin CC. Outfielder Olivia Castillo has signed with Mt. Olive.

"It's all just coming together, and we are having a lot of fun," he said.

It seems like Magnolia West softball is in good hands with Collins and should become a state contender for years to come.