QUARTERFINALS PREVIEW: Flower Mound vs. Prosper

The Flower Mound Jaguars are set to face off against the Prosper Eagles in a 6A quarterfinal match-up that is sure to leave fans satisfied. Let's take a look at how they got here.

Flower Mound:

Flower Mound comes into the match with a nine game win-streak after topping South Grand Prairie in a 2-1 victory on Tuesday evening. The Jaguars have shown their strength on offense time and time again outscoring their opponents by over 40 points this season. With an 18-1-2 overall record (10-1-2) and a 91% win percentage, the Jags can be expected to put up a fight that Prosper has yet to see all season. With the right focus, they may be able to take down the Eagles.

Prosper:



Prosper is undefeated on the season with a 24 game win-streak. The Eagles have spent the entire season showing their defensive strength holding their opponents to a collective 7 points. With huge, shut-out wins over schools like Denton Guyer (3-0), McKinney Boyd (6-0), McKinney (8-0), Braswell (4-0), and more, Prosper continues to be the team to stop en route to a state title. The Eagles beat a tough Arlington team on Monday by a score of 5-1 to advance to the quarterfinals and don't look to slow down yet.

What To Expect:

Both teams' fans can expect a physical match. Neither team has shown any signs of give-up throughout the entire season. It's going to be tough for Flower Mound to top an undefeated Prosper team that has everything to lose. The game is set to start at 7:30 pm, April 1 at McKinney ISD Stadium.