DFW Soccer Playoffs: Regional Quarterfinals Pairings and Schedule

Here is the full list of games and results for all UIL Regional Quarterfinals soccer playoffs featuring DFW-area teams.

Records are based on MaxPreps.com.



(This article will be continuously updated to reflect final scores both boys and girls UIL playoffs.)







Boys Regional Quarterfinals Pairings and Schedule

CLASS 6A

REGION I

W4 Keller (17-2) vs. F4 Keller Central (11-9-2) - 7:30 p.m. Friday @ Keller ISD Stadium

R5 Allen (18-4-1) vs. T5 Prosper (12-6-3) - 8 p.m. Friday @ McKinney ISD Stadium

T4 TC Byron Nelson (10-3-2) vs. W1 El Paso Eastlake (15-0) - 4 p.m. @ San Angelo Sports Complex

R7 Jesuit (16-3-3) vs. W5 McKinney Boyd (14-5-2) - 6 p.m. Friday @ McKinney ISD Stadium

REGION II

T10 Rockwall-Heath (11-8-5) vs. W11 Duncanville (23-1-2) - 7 p.m. Friday @ Forester Field (Dallas)

R11 Mansfield Lake Ridge (21-3-2) vs. W9 Sachse (19-5-2) - 7 p.m. Friday @ Homer B Johnson Stadium (Garland)

CLASS 5A

REGION I



F7 Fort Worth Trimble Tech (15-13-1) vs. R6 Grapevine (17-9-1) - 12 p.m. Friday @ Midlothian ISD Stadium

W6 Colleyville Heritage (18-4-2) vs. W5 Wichita Falls (23-0) - 6 p.m. Friday @ Mustang-Panther Stadium (Grapevine)

REGION II

R9 Frisco (13-4-4) vs. T9 Frisco Centennial (14-6-3) - TBD

R11 Carrollton Turner (17-2-4) vs. W9 Frisco Wakeland (19-1-1) - 7:30 p.m. Friday @ Boyd HS (McKinney)

CLASS 4A

REGION I

W8 Midlothian Heritage (13-4-2) vs. W7 Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis (21-4-2) - 2:30 p.m. Friday @ Dragon Stadium (Southlake)

W6 River Oaks Castleberry (22-3-1) vs. W5 Gainesville (20-3) - TBD

REGION II

W12 Terrell (24-2) vs. W11 Nevada Community (18-3-4) - 7:30 p.m. Thursday @ Greenville HS

R11 Celina (15-8-1) vs. R12 Athens (16-4-2) - 7 p.m. Thursday @ Hanby Stadium (Mesquite)



Boys Regional Quarterfinals Pairings and Schedule

CLASS 6A

REGION I

W4 Trophy Club Byron Nelson (16-1-2) vs. F4 Keller (9-8-5) - 7:30 p.m. Friday @ Dragon Stadium (Southlake)

T6 Hebron (16-5-2) vs. R6 Flower Mound Marcus (18-3-5) - 12 p.m. Friday @ The Colony HS

T4 Southlake Carroll (11-5-6) vs. R4 Northwest Eaton (8-7-8) - 7:30 p.m. Friday @ Northwest ISD Stadium

W6 Flower Mound (18-1-2) vs. W5 Prosper (24-0) - 7:30 p.m. Thursday @ McKinney ISD Stadium

REGION II

W12 Belton (18-2-2) vs. W11 Mansfield Lake Ridge (15-5-2) - 6:30 p.m. Friday @ Mexia hS

R11 Mansfield (18-5-1) vs. T11 Waxahachie (19-3-3) - 2 p.m. Friday @ Midlothian ISD Stadium

CLASS 5A

REGION I

W8 Burleson Centennial (20-3-1) vs. R6 Colleyville Heritage (19-5-3) - 12 p.m. Friday @ Mustang-Panther Stadium (Grapevine)

W6 Grapevine (21-2-2) vs. W5 Wichita Falls Rider (16-2-1) - 12 p.m. Friday @ Ram Stadium (Mineral Wells)

REGION II

R9 Frisco Wakeland (16-2-3) vs. T9 Frisco Reedy (13-4-4) - 5:30 p.m. Friday @ Memorial Stadium (Frisco)

R13 Forney (22-6-1) vs. R14 Joshua (13-3-7) - 6 p.m. Friday @ Hanby Stadium (Mesquite)

W10 Wylie East (22-1-1) vs. W9 Frisco Memorial (18-2-3) - 6 p.m. Friday @ McKinney HS

W14 Midlothian (16-3-5) vs. W13 Highland Park (20-0) - 7 p.m. Thursday @ Memorial Stadium (Mesquite)

CLASS 4A

REGION I

W8 Midlothian Heritage (22-1) vs. W7 Fort Worth Benbrook (19-3) - 5 p.m. Friday @ Dragon Stadium (Southlake)

W6 Argyle (19-3-2) vs. R8 Life Waxahachie (10-7-4) - 6 p.m. Friday @ Kennedale HS

REGION II

F11 Anna (12-11-2) vs. W11 Melissa (21-2-2) - 7:15 p.m. Friday @ Anna HS

R11 Celina (22-3) vs. T11 Caddo Mills (20-6-1) - 6 p.m. Friday @ Princeton HS