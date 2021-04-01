DFW Soccer Playoffs: Regional Quarterfinals Pairings and Schedule

Here is the full list of games and results for all UIL Regional Quarterfinals soccer playoffs featuring DFW-area teams.
Records are based on MaxPreps.com.
(This article will be continuously updated to reflect final scores both boys and girls UIL playoffs.)
Boys Regional Quarterfinals Pairings and Schedule
CLASS 6A
REGION I
W4 Keller (17-2) vs. F4 Keller Central (11-9-2) - 7:30 p.m. Friday @ Keller ISD Stadium
R5 Allen (18-4-1) vs. T5 Prosper (12-6-3) - 8 p.m. Friday @ McKinney ISD Stadium
T4 TC Byron Nelson (10-3-2) vs. W1 El Paso Eastlake (15-0) - 4 p.m. @ San Angelo Sports Complex
R7 Jesuit (16-3-3) vs. W5 McKinney Boyd (14-5-2) - 6 p.m. Friday @ McKinney ISD Stadium
REGION II
T10 Rockwall-Heath (11-8-5) vs. W11 Duncanville (23-1-2) - 7 p.m. Friday @ Forester Field (Dallas)
R11 Mansfield Lake Ridge (21-3-2) vs. W9 Sachse (19-5-2) - 7 p.m. Friday @ Homer B Johnson Stadium (Garland)
CLASS 5A
REGION I
F7 Fort Worth Trimble Tech (15-13-1) vs. R6 Grapevine (17-9-1) - 12 p.m. Friday @ Midlothian ISD Stadium
W6 Colleyville Heritage (18-4-2) vs. W5 Wichita Falls (23-0) - 6 p.m. Friday @ Mustang-Panther Stadium (Grapevine)
REGION II
R9 Frisco (13-4-4) vs. T9 Frisco Centennial (14-6-3) - TBD
R11 Carrollton Turner (17-2-4) vs. W9 Frisco Wakeland (19-1-1) - 7:30 p.m. Friday @ Boyd HS (McKinney)
CLASS 4A
REGION I
W8 Midlothian Heritage (13-4-2) vs. W7 Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis (21-4-2) - 2:30 p.m. Friday @ Dragon Stadium (Southlake)
W6 River Oaks Castleberry (22-3-1) vs. W5 Gainesville (20-3) - TBD
REGION II
W12 Terrell (24-2) vs. W11 Nevada Community (18-3-4) - 7:30 p.m. Thursday @ Greenville HS
R11 Celina (15-8-1) vs. R12 Athens (16-4-2) - 7 p.m. Thursday @ Hanby Stadium (Mesquite)
CLASS 6A
REGION I
W4 Trophy Club Byron Nelson (16-1-2) vs. F4 Keller (9-8-5) - 7:30 p.m. Friday @ Dragon Stadium (Southlake)
T6 Hebron (16-5-2) vs. R6 Flower Mound Marcus (18-3-5) - 12 p.m. Friday @ The Colony HS
T4 Southlake Carroll (11-5-6) vs. R4 Northwest Eaton (8-7-8) - 7:30 p.m. Friday @ Northwest ISD Stadium
W6 Flower Mound (18-1-2) vs. W5 Prosper (24-0) - 7:30 p.m. Thursday @ McKinney ISD Stadium
REGION II
W12 Belton (18-2-2) vs. W11 Mansfield Lake Ridge (15-5-2) - 6:30 p.m. Friday @ Mexia hS
R11 Mansfield (18-5-1) vs. T11 Waxahachie (19-3-3) - 2 p.m. Friday @ Midlothian ISD Stadium
CLASS 5A
REGION I
W8 Burleson Centennial (20-3-1) vs. R6 Colleyville Heritage (19-5-3) - 12 p.m. Friday @ Mustang-Panther Stadium (Grapevine)
W6 Grapevine (21-2-2) vs. W5 Wichita Falls Rider (16-2-1) - 12 p.m. Friday @ Ram Stadium (Mineral Wells)
REGION II
R9 Frisco Wakeland (16-2-3) vs. T9 Frisco Reedy (13-4-4) - 5:30 p.m. Friday @ Memorial Stadium (Frisco)
R13 Forney (22-6-1) vs. R14 Joshua (13-3-7) - 6 p.m. Friday @ Hanby Stadium (Mesquite)
W10 Wylie East (22-1-1) vs. W9 Frisco Memorial (18-2-3) - 6 p.m. Friday @ McKinney HS
W14 Midlothian (16-3-5) vs. W13 Highland Park (20-0) - 7 p.m. Thursday @ Memorial Stadium (Mesquite)
CLASS 4A
REGION I
W8 Midlothian Heritage (22-1) vs. W7 Fort Worth Benbrook (19-3) - 5 p.m. Friday @ Dragon Stadium (Southlake)
W6 Argyle (19-3-2) vs. R8 Life Waxahachie (10-7-4) - 6 p.m. Friday @ Kennedale HS
REGION II
F11 Anna (12-11-2) vs. W11 Melissa (21-2-2) - 7:15 p.m. Friday @ Anna HS
R11 Celina (22-3) vs. T11 Caddo Mills (20-6-1) - 6 p.m. Friday @ Princeton HS