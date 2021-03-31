VYPE Houston Softball Rankings (3/31): Lake Creek, Barbers Hill leads Top 20

We are just a little past the mid-way point of district play for area softball teams and the picture has become even clearer on who the best of the best is in Houston.

The best team, hands down, has been Lake Creek.

The Lions are undefeated and rolled through their district competition. They have also beaten teams like Katy, Pearland, Atascocita, and Deer Park and those are all Class 6A teams. Emiley Kennedy has been crushing it hitting .375 with 24 RBIs and nine home runs. In the circle, Kennedy is 8-0 with 111 strikeouts and just seven walks with no runs in 55 innings.

Sophomore Ava Brown has also been crushing it, hitting .609 with 29 RBIs, 10 doubles, and seven home runs. Brown is also 7-0 with a 0.95 ERA with 76 strikeouts and three walks in 44 innings. Junior Madelyn Lopez is hitting .561 with 29 RBIs and four home runs.

Beyond Lake Creek, there are a lot of teams having amazing seasons as well. Check out the updated VYPE Top 20 below!

1)Lake Creek Lions (24-0, 7-0) (Prev. No. 7)

2)Barbers Hill Eagles (25-2, 7-0) (Prev. No. 3)

3)Clear Springs Chargers (18-0) (Prev. 19)

4)Cypress Woods Wildcats (21-3) (Prev. Unranked)

5)Deer Park Deer (22-5-1) (Prev. No. 6)

6)Foster Falcons (21-3, 9-0) (Prev. Unranked)

7)Alvin Yellowjackets (19-3) (Prev. 4)

8)Magnolia West (18-4, 7-0) (Prev. Unranked)

9)Pearland (16-5-1) (Prev. Unranked)

10)Crosby Cougars (14-2, 5-2) (Prev. 13)

11)Cypress Ranch Mustangs (16-4, 6-1)

12)Bridgeland Bears (17-9, 5-2) (Prev. 10)

13)Atascocita Eagles (14-6, 5-1) (Prev. 8)

14)Huffman Falcons (17-7, 5-1) Prev. 17)

15) George Ranch (10-4, 8-0) (Prev. Unranked)

16)Ridge Point Panthers (14-7) (Prev. 9)

17)Katy Tigers (9-2-2, 6-0) (Prev. 15)

18)Oak Ridge (13-4, 3-0) (Prev. 2)

19)Santa Fe Indians (10-2, 9-1) (Prev. 1)

20)Cypress Creek Cougars (10-3, 7-0)

Others to Watch: Spring, Pearland Dawson, New Caney, Friendswood, Angleton, Waller, Manvel, Grand Oaks, Heights,