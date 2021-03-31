Matt Malatesta's Class of 2022 Super 60 1.0; 41-50

Logan Tanner and Bert Emanuel Jr. lead the next round of Matt Malatesta's next grouping of his Super 60 -- the top Houston-area recruits for the Class of 2022. Check out prospects #50-41 and don't forget to find the last grouping below!

SUPER 60

51--60 Prospects.

No. 50 David Oke, Alief Hastings, DE

The first-team, all-district selection has huge upside. So many college recruits have come out of the Alief area and he's the next big thing. He's only going to get better as he fills out his 6-foot-3 frame and improves over the summer. He will rise in the charts over the next few months. Houston, Utah State and New Mexico are first to throw their names in the hat.

No. 49 Jacoby Brass, North Shore, DL

Do not sleep on Jacoby Brass. Yes Ross and Leonard are getting big offers but Brass is legit at 6-foot-3. A hand-in-the-dirt guy in college, he will stop the run and bully offensive linemen. For now he will play on the edge.

No. 48 Bishop Davenport, Spring, QB

Man, I like this guy's leadership and ability to make BIG plays. He beat Westfield with a Hail Mary and picked apart The Woodlands in the postseason. He has great size and is a pocket-passer. Davenport's stock should rise over the summer with 7s play, but schools are missing on this guy.

No. 47 Dorian Gates, Klein Oak, DE

Gates projects... big-time. He's all of 6-foot-5 and can put on 25 pounds. He's explosive as a two-sport athlete. He throws for the Klein Oak track team. He's getting on the radar quickly with offers from Tulane and UTSA quickly.

No. 46 DeMone Green, Heights, DL

Another guy who holds offers from Arkansas and Tennessee from way back. Are they commitable? He has good size and explosion that would make him a DI guy. He has grades that make him an Ivy League student-athlete. Let's see how it plays out. He suffered an injury that kept him out much of the 2020 season.

No. 45 Calvin Harvey, Ridge Point, OL

You can't teach size. Calvin Harvey is gigantic on the field at 6-foot-8, 300-plus pounds. He's a solid run and pass-blocker who will only get more confident as a senior. UH, North Texas, SMU and La Tech are on him hard.

No. 44 Keith Wheeler, Atascocita, WR

Keith Wheeler jumped onto the recruiting scene early with an offer from UH as a sophomore. It's cooled significantly since then. He has the tools to be a No. 1 WR but he needs a breakout summer and senior season. It's now or never for Wheeler, who has the measurables to be a star.

No. 43 Logan Tanner, St. Pius X, TE

Tanner transfered to St. Pius X from Klein Oak. Great decision after catching for over 1,000 yards last season. He is heating up due to his 7-on-7 play as well. Grades, size, athleticism means high to mid-Major DI offers.

No. 42 Michael McBride, Clear Springs, DB

Michael McBride is just a football player -- he eats, sleeps and breathes it. He is a student of the game and is in the right place at the right time... all the time. McBride has good size and can hold up supporting the run. Army and UH have offered but he can do a lot of things on the football field.

No. 41 Bert Emanuel Jr., Ridge Point, QB

Emanuel has the pedigree as his dad played in the NFL for a decade and his sisters were stars for Georgia softball. He has the size and elite speed. His dad played QB in high school before signing to UCLA and eventually playing at Rice. His calling card was his speed at WR. Could that be Juniors'? He has a solid arm, but his feet are elite.