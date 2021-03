The Second Baptist School baseball team is in full flex mode, taking down The Woodlands Christian Academy 12-0 in a district game last night. Pitcher Bryce Calloway was dealing on the mound with 10 strikeouts and hit a home run, and had three doubles at the plate.

The Eagles are 7-0 in district play and are on their way to a deep playoff run.

Check out the photos by VYPE's Bradley Collier.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE PHOTOS