Harmon, Hunter lead 2021 All-VYPE Girls Public School Basketball Team

HOUSTON - What a season it was for women's basketball in Houston.

The city had Cypress Creek reach the Class 6A State Championship game for a second-straight year and reached the state tournament for the third time in four seasons. Cy Creek fell short of DeSoto but the numbers for the group are phenomenal.

There was so much great talent in the city, so it's time to name the Public School All-VYPE teams.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: To be announced at 2021 VYPE Awards

COACH OF THE YEAR: To be announced at 2021 VYPE Awards

TEAM OF THE YEAR: To be announced at 2021 VYPE Awards

Ad

FIRST TEAM

Rori Harmon, Cypress Creek (Texas)

Kyndall Hunter, Cypress Creek (Texas)

Kaley Perkins, Langham Creek (Oklahoma)

Nya Threatt, Fort Bend Dulles

Bre'Yon White, Shadow Creek (Oklahoma)

Kaiya Wynn, Foster (Tennessee)

SECOND TEAM

Alicia Blanton, Foster

Taylor Jackson, Cypress Creek

Blake Matthews, Atascocita

Kierra Merchant, Spring

Tierra Simon, Heights (Prairie View A&M)

Crystal Smith, Tompkins (Tarleton State)

THIRD TEAM

Gia Adams, Jersey Village (Tennessee State)

Gracelynn Alvarez, Heights (UTEP)

Saija Cleveland, Langham Creek

Hannah Humphrey, Lamar Consolidated

Ashlyn Jones, Klein Oak

Jessica Lynn, Bridgeland



HONORABLE MENTION

Ad

Ngozi Agoh, Grand Oaks

Jasmin Allen, Pearland

Imani Avery, Foster

Alexis Babineaux, Westfield

Abby Bala, Cinco Ranch

Heather Baymon, Langham Creek

Enriqua Bellow, Deer Park

Justice Carlton, Seven Lakes

Ali Diop, College Park

Kaitlyn Duhon, Summer Creek

Eliya Ellis, Clear Creek

Ravyn Ellis, Bellaire

Aleighyah Fontenot, Ridge Point

Tori Garza, New Caney

(Oklahoma State)



Kaidance Glenn, Klein Oak

Gabrielle Hueter, Magnolia

Loghan Johnson, Tompkins

Niyah Johnson, Clear Springs

Treanna Johnson, Brazosport

Katelyn Kabrich, Tomball Memorial

MicKayla Leftridge, New Caney

Raniyah Lewis, Oak Ridge

Alazea Maldonado-Jackson, Houston Sterling

Jordyn Marshall, Manvel

Kylie Minter, Clear Springs

Tia Mitchell, Cy Lakes

Victoria Moore, Fort Bend Dulles

Tu'Myra Morant, La Porte

Rachel Okoye, George Ranch

Briana Perguero, Jersey Village

Nicole Petrakovitz, Oak Ridge

(Tarleton State)

Ad

Shanna Petty, Westside

Kamari Portalis, Magnolia West

(Houston)



Takeiyah Price, Brookshire Royal

Dai Dai Powell, Fort Bend Dulles

Victoria Rivera, Dobie

Ashlynn Ryall, Friendswood

C'Andrea Scott-Garrett, Kashmere

R'Mani Taylor, Shadow Creek

Abigail Tomaski, Memorial

Samora Watson, Clear Falls

Robin Whitehead, Atascocita

Amber Williams, Cypress Springs

DaNae Williams, Shadow Creek

Savannah Wilson, Kingwood Park