Ball Girl to Senior: Sarah Stubbs is an FBCA Lifer

There is a photo that hangs in the Fort Bend Christian Academy field house that includes Sarah Stubbs.

In it, Stubbs is standing at the end of the line of players during the National Anthem before a game. In that photo, Stubbs was in the third grade as a ball girl for the softball team.

Now, in 2021, Stubbs is a senior on that very team looking to bring another state championship back to FBCA.

VYPE caught up with the former ball girl and current senior at the Spring Media day to learn more about what it meant to her to be a ball girl and what she tells the current ball girls today.