VYPE San Antonio Baseball and Softball Rankings: Week of 3/29/21 presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Each week VYPE's own Joshua Waclawczyk and Scott Terrell sit down and take a look at the teams from each area and rank them based on their super-secret formula. Rankings of the top Baseball and Softball programs in the area are then broken up into 5A-6A, 1A-4A, and Private Schools. Will you agree with our rankings? Most assuredly not. After all, these are just our opinions and we are sure there are much smarter people out there that may have better opinions/rankings. So if you have your own thoughts on these rankings let us know on Twitter (@vypesatx) and Instagram (@vypesatx).

Our rankings are live! Well, technically they were live Monday when we brought you a live show! So, check out both baseball and softball rankings below, and then check out the YouTube video as well to see the method behind our madness!

For all the ways you love to play, Academy Sports and Outdoors makes easier than ever to gear up and have fun out there! Get free shipping on your favorite brands at academy.com or get free curbside or in-store pick-up at your Academy store.

Ad

Gear up this Spring at Academy Sports and Outdoors.

VYPE SATX 5A-6A BASEBALL TOP 10

Check 16:58 Timestamp on video for full explanation of rankings

VYPE SATX 1A-4A BASEBALL TOP 10

Check 19:31 Timestamp on video for full explanation of rankings

VYPE SATX PRIVATE SCHOOL BASEBALL TOP 5

Check 21:53 Timestamp on video for full explanation of rankings

VYPE SATX 5A-6A SOFTBALL TOP 10

Check 31:13 Timestamp on video for full explanation of rankings

VYPE SATX 1A-4A SOFTBALL TOP 10

Check 33:34 Timestamp on video for full explanation of rankings

VYPE SATX PRIVATE SCHOOL SOFTBALL TOP 5

Check 34:53 Timestamp on video for full explanation of rankings