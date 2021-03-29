DFW Soccer Playoffs: Pairings and Schedule [UPDATED]

Here is the full list of games and results for all UIL soccer playoffs featuring DFW-area teams.

Records are based on MaxPreps.com.



(This article will be continuously updated to reflect final scores and the next round for both boys and girls UIL playoffs.)

Boys Bi-District Playoff Schedule & Pairings

CLASS 6A

REGION I

W4 Keller 3, F3 Haltom 0

F4 Keller Central 4, W3 Hurst L.D. Bell 1

W8 Grand Prairie 5, F7 Lake Highlands 1

R5 Allen 4, T6 Flower Mound 1



W7 Richardson Pearce 3, F8 Arlington Houston 0

T5 Prosper 3, R6 Coppell 1

T4 Trophy Club Byron Nelson 3, R3 Fort Worth Paschal 0

R4 Southlake Carroll 5, T3 Euless Trinity 0

F5 Denton Guyer 1, W6 Flower Mound Marcus 0

R7 Dallas Jesuit 1, T8 Arlington Bowie 0

W5 McKinney Boyd 2, F6 Plano 0

T7 Irving 5, R8 South Grand Prairie 1

REGION II

F11 Waxahachie 1, W12 Belton 0

T10 Rockwall-Heath 1, R9 Rowlett 0

W11 Duncanville 4, F12 Killeen Ellison 1

R10 North Mesquite 2, T9 North Garland 1

W10 Tyler Legacy 2, F9 Garland 1

R11 Mansfield Lake Ridge 3, T12 Temple 2

W9 Sachse 2, F10 Mesquite 0

R12 Bryan 4, T11 Mansfield 3

CLASS 5A

REGION I

F7 Fort Worth Trimble Tech 1, W8 Mansfield Summit 0

T6 Birdville 1, R5 Wichita Falls Rider 0

W7 Fort Worth South Hills 4, F8 Crowley 2



R6 Grapevine 2, Fort Worth Brewer 1

W6 Colleyville Heritage 5, F5 Aledo 4

R7 Fort Worth Wyatt 3, T8 Burleson 2



W5 Wichita Falls 4, F6 Denton Ryan 1

T7 Fort Worth Arlington Heights 3, R8 Mansfield Legacy 2

REGION II

W12 Kimball 1, F11 Thomas Jefferson 0

R9 Frisco 3, T10 Wylie East 0

W11 Dallas White 4, Seagoville 0

T9 Frisco Centennial 3, R10 Lovejoy 0

T14 Red Oak 4, R13 West Mesquite 3

R14 Joshua 2, T13 North Forney 0

W10 The Colony 2, F9 Frisco Liberty 1

R11 Carrollton Turner 1, T12 South Oak Cliff 0

W9 Frisco Wakeland 3, F10 Prosper Rock Hill 1

R12 Dallas Adamson 3, T11 Dallas Adams 2

W14 Midlothian 2, F13 Forney 1

F14 Corsicana 1, W13 Highland Park 0

CLASS 4A

REGION I

W8 Midlothian Heritage 7, F7 Fort Worth Western Hills 0

R5 Wichita Falls Hirschi 4, T6 Carrollton Ranchview 0

W7 Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis 1, F8 Alvarado 0



R6 Argyle 3, T5 Bridgeport 2

W6 Fort Worth Castleberry 2, F5 Decatur 0



T8 Dallas Life Oak Cliff 3, R7 Fort Worth Carter-Riverside 1

W5 Gainesville 3, F6 Lake Worth 0



T7 Fort Worth Benbrook 3, R8 Waxahachie Life 0

REGION II

W12 Terrell 2, F11 Melissa 0

R9 Dallas Uplift Williams 4, T10 Dallas Madison 0

W11 Nevada Community 5, F12 Dallas A+ Academy 0

R10 Dallas Wilmer-Hutchins 9, T9 Arlington Summit International 1

W10 North Dallas (12-7-3) [BYE]

R11 Celina 3, T12 Sunnyvale 1

W9 Oak Cliff Faith Family 4, F10 Dallas Pinkston 2

R12 Athens 3, T11 Anna 1

Girls Bi-District Playoff Schedule & Pairings

CLASS 6A

REGION I

W4 Trophy Club Byron Nelson 3, F3 Euless Trinity 0

F4 Keller 2, W3 Hurst Bell 0

W8 Arlington Martin 7, F7 Irving MacArthur 1

T6 Hebron 2, R5 Allen 1

W7 Richardson Pearce 6, F8 Arlington Lamar 0

R6 Flower Mound Marcus 2, T5 McKinney Boyd 1

T4 Southlake Carroll 3, R3 Fort Worth Paschal 0

R4 Northwest Eaton 6, T3 North Crowley 0

W6 Flower Mound 2, Denton Guyer 1

T8 South Grand Prairie 2, R7 Lake Highlands 0

W5 Prosper 2, F6 Coppell 0

R8 Arlington 3, T7 Irving Nimitz 1

REGION II

W12 Belton 1, F11 Duncanville 0

R9 Sachse 4, (T10) Rockwall-Heath 0

W11 Mansfield Lake Ridge 11, F12 Killeen 0

T9 Rowlett 4, R10 Tyler Legacy 2

W10 Rockwall 1, F9 Garland Naaman Forest 0

R11 Mansfield 7, T12 Temple 1

F10 Mesquite Horn 1, W9 Wylie 0

T11 Waxahachie 5, R12 Bryan 1

CLASS 5A

REGION I

W8 Burleson Centennial 10, F7 Saginaw 0



R5 Aledo 2, T6 Birdville 1

F8 Burleson 2, W7 Fort Worth Trimble Tech 1



R6 Colleyville Heritage 4, T5 Wichita Falls 0

W6 Grapevine 3, F5 Granbury 0

T8 Mansfield Legacy 4, R7 Fort Worth South Hills 1

W5 Wichita Falls Rider 3, F6 Lake Dallas 0

R8 Mansfield Timberview 4, T7 Fort Worth Arlington Heights 0

REGION II

W12 Dallas Sunset 2, F11 Carrollton Creekview 0

R9 Frisco Wakeland 2, T10 The Colony 0

W11 Dallas Wilson 6, F12 Dallas Samuell 0

T9 Frisco Reedy 1, R10 Lovejoy 0

R13 Forney 2, T14 Cleburne 0

R14 Joshua 6, T13 Mesquite Poteet 0

W10 Wylie East 1, F9 Frisco 0

R11 Carrollton Turner 6, T12 Dallas Adamson 1

W9 Frisco Memorial 3, F10 McKinney North 2

R12 Dallas Molina 1, T11 Dallas White 0

W14 Midlothian 3, F13 Royse City 0

W13 Highland Park 1, F14 Red Oak 0

CLASS 4A

REGION I

W8 Midlothian Heritage 12, Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

T6 Carrollton Ranchview 3, R5 Gainesville 2

W7 Fort Worth Benbrook 5, F8 Godley 0

R6 Fort Worth Castleberry 2, T5 Decatur 0



W6 Argyle 7, F5 Burkburnett 0

T8 Alvarado 8, R6 Fort Worth Carter-Riverside 0

W5 Bridgeport 5, F6 Lake Worth 0

R8 Waxahachie Life 11, T7 Fort Worth Western Hills 1



REGION II

F11 Anna 1, W12 Mabank 0

T10 Pinkston 3, R9 Oak Cliff Faith Family 0

W11 Melissa 4, F12 Athens 0

R10 Dallas Roosevelt [BYE]

W10 North Dallas [BYE]



R11 Celina 18, T12 Ferris 0

F10 Dallas Hutchins 5, W9 Arlington Summit International 3

T11 Caddo Mills 3, R12 Terrell 0