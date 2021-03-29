DFW Soccer Playoffs: Pairings and Schedule [UPDATED]

Here is the full list of games and results for all UIL soccer playoffs featuring DFW-area teams.
(This article will be continuously updated to reflect final scores and the next round for both boys and girls UIL playoffs.)
Boys Bi-District Playoff Schedule & Pairings
CLASS 6A
REGION I
W4 Keller 3, F3 Haltom 0
F4 Keller Central 4, W3 Hurst L.D. Bell 1
W8 Grand Prairie 5, F7 Lake Highlands 1
R5 Allen 4, T6 Flower Mound 1
W7 Richardson Pearce 3, F8 Arlington Houston 0
T5 Prosper 3, R6 Coppell 1
T4 Trophy Club Byron Nelson 3, R3 Fort Worth Paschal 0
R4 Southlake Carroll 5, T3 Euless Trinity 0
F5 Denton Guyer 1, W6 Flower Mound Marcus 0
R7 Dallas Jesuit 1, T8 Arlington Bowie 0
W5 McKinney Boyd 2, F6 Plano 0
T7 Irving 5, R8 South Grand Prairie 1
REGION II
F11 Waxahachie 1, W12 Belton 0
T10 Rockwall-Heath 1, R9 Rowlett 0
W11 Duncanville 4, F12 Killeen Ellison 1
R10 North Mesquite 2, T9 North Garland 1
W10 Tyler Legacy 2, F9 Garland 1
R11 Mansfield Lake Ridge 3, T12 Temple 2
W9 Sachse 2, F10 Mesquite 0
R12 Bryan 4, T11 Mansfield 3
CLASS 5A
REGION I
F7 Fort Worth Trimble Tech 1, W8 Mansfield Summit 0
T6 Birdville 1, R5 Wichita Falls Rider 0
W7 Fort Worth South Hills 4, F8 Crowley 2
R6 Grapevine 2, Fort Worth Brewer 1
W6 Colleyville Heritage 5, F5 Aledo 4
R7 Fort Worth Wyatt 3, T8 Burleson 2
W5 Wichita Falls 4, F6 Denton Ryan 1
T7 Fort Worth Arlington Heights 3, R8 Mansfield Legacy 2
REGION II
W12 Kimball 1, F11 Thomas Jefferson 0
R9 Frisco 3, T10 Wylie East 0
W11 Dallas White 4, Seagoville 0
T9 Frisco Centennial 3, R10 Lovejoy 0
T14 Red Oak 4, R13 West Mesquite 3
R14 Joshua 2, T13 North Forney 0
W10 The Colony 2, F9 Frisco Liberty 1
R11 Carrollton Turner 1, T12 South Oak Cliff 0
W9 Frisco Wakeland 3, F10 Prosper Rock Hill 1
R12 Dallas Adamson 3, T11 Dallas Adams 2
W14 Midlothian 2, F13 Forney 1
F14 Corsicana 1, W13 Highland Park 0
CLASS 4A
REGION I
W8 Midlothian Heritage 7, F7 Fort Worth Western Hills 0
R5 Wichita Falls Hirschi 4, T6 Carrollton Ranchview 0
W7 Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis 1, F8 Alvarado 0
R6 Argyle 3, T5 Bridgeport 2
W6 Fort Worth Castleberry 2, F5 Decatur 0
T8 Dallas Life Oak Cliff 3, R7 Fort Worth Carter-Riverside 1
W5 Gainesville 3, F6 Lake Worth 0
T7 Fort Worth Benbrook 3, R8 Waxahachie Life 0
REGION II
W12 Terrell 2, F11 Melissa 0
R9 Dallas Uplift Williams 4, T10 Dallas Madison 0
W11 Nevada Community 5, F12 Dallas A+ Academy 0
R10 Dallas Wilmer-Hutchins 9, T9 Arlington Summit International 1
W10 North Dallas (12-7-3) [BYE]
R11 Celina 3, T12 Sunnyvale 1
W9 Oak Cliff Faith Family 4, F10 Dallas Pinkston 2
R12 Athens 3, T11 Anna 1
Girls Bi-District Playoff Schedule & Pairings
CLASS 6A
REGION I
W4 Trophy Club Byron Nelson 3, F3 Euless Trinity 0
F4 Keller 2, W3 Hurst Bell 0
W8 Arlington Martin 7, F7 Irving MacArthur 1
T6 Hebron 2, R5 Allen 1
W7 Richardson Pearce 6, F8 Arlington Lamar 0
R6 Flower Mound Marcus 2, T5 McKinney Boyd 1
T4 Southlake Carroll 3, R3 Fort Worth Paschal 0
R4 Northwest Eaton 6, T3 North Crowley 0
W6 Flower Mound 2, Denton Guyer 1
T8 South Grand Prairie 2, R7 Lake Highlands 0
W5 Prosper 2, F6 Coppell 0
R8 Arlington 3, T7 Irving Nimitz 1
REGION II
W12 Belton 1, F11 Duncanville 0
R9 Sachse 4, (T10) Rockwall-Heath 0
W11 Mansfield Lake Ridge 11, F12 Killeen 0
T9 Rowlett 4, R10 Tyler Legacy 2
W10 Rockwall 1, F9 Garland Naaman Forest 0
R11 Mansfield 7, T12 Temple 1
F10 Mesquite Horn 1, W9 Wylie 0
T11 Waxahachie 5, R12 Bryan 1
CLASS 5A
REGION I
W8 Burleson Centennial 10, F7 Saginaw 0
R5 Aledo 2, T6 Birdville 1
F8 Burleson 2, W7 Fort Worth Trimble Tech 1
R6 Colleyville Heritage 4, T5 Wichita Falls 0
W6 Grapevine 3, F5 Granbury 0
T8 Mansfield Legacy 4, R7 Fort Worth South Hills 1
W5 Wichita Falls Rider 3, F6 Lake Dallas 0
R8 Mansfield Timberview 4, T7 Fort Worth Arlington Heights 0
REGION II
W12 Dallas Sunset 2, F11 Carrollton Creekview 0
R9 Frisco Wakeland 2, T10 The Colony 0
W11 Dallas Wilson 6, F12 Dallas Samuell 0
T9 Frisco Reedy 1, R10 Lovejoy 0
R13 Forney 2, T14 Cleburne 0
R14 Joshua 6, T13 Mesquite Poteet 0
W10 Wylie East 1, F9 Frisco 0
R11 Carrollton Turner 6, T12 Dallas Adamson 1
W9 Frisco Memorial 3, F10 McKinney North 2
R12 Dallas Molina 1, T11 Dallas White 0
W14 Midlothian 3, F13 Royse City 0
W13 Highland Park 1, F14 Red Oak 0
CLASS 4A
REGION I
W8 Midlothian Heritage 12, Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
T6 Carrollton Ranchview 3, R5 Gainesville 2
W7 Fort Worth Benbrook 5, F8 Godley 0
R6 Fort Worth Castleberry 2, T5 Decatur 0
W6 Argyle 7, F5 Burkburnett 0
T8 Alvarado 8, R6 Fort Worth Carter-Riverside 0
W5 Bridgeport 5, F6 Lake Worth 0
R8 Waxahachie Life 11, T7 Fort Worth Western Hills 1
REGION II
F11 Anna 1, W12 Mabank 0
T10 Pinkston 3, R9 Oak Cliff Faith Family 0
W11 Melissa 4, F12 Athens 0
R10 Dallas Roosevelt [BYE]
W10 North Dallas [BYE]
R11 Celina 18, T12 Ferris 0
F10 Dallas Hutchins 5, W9 Arlington Summit International 3
T11 Caddo Mills 3, R12 Terrell 0