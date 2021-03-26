Through the Lens: Concordia Lutheran retires late Coach Rick Lynch's No. 25, renames field

HOUSTON - On a gorgeous March night, people made their way to the baseball stadium behind Concordia Lutheran High School.



It was the Crusaders district home-opener to be played against St. Pius X, but this night had much more meaning to it than just another district contest.

The school, baseball program, and community also were gathered to honor the late Rick Lynch. The veteran baseball coach, serving Concordia Lutheran since 2011, suddenly passed in December. He was 64.

The loss of Lynch left a gap. A hole in the heart of many. He was well known for what people called his "Lynchisms". Stories were shared, tears were shed but it was a celebration of his life.

With his family, including his parents Kay and Tom, wife Nancy, brother Rob, children and many more family members, and friends who either played for or coached with Lynch, the school honored him.

With every player wearing a hat with 25 on the front and "Lynch" stitched in the back of the hat, Concordia Lutheran officially retired the No. 25 jersey and placed it permanently on the front side of the press box facing what will now be known as Rick Lynch Field.

Ad

VYPE was on hand for the evening, which saw Concordia Lutheran win 2-0. Check out our best photos below from the event.