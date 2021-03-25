BI-DISTRICT PREVIEW: Flower Mound Marcus and McKinney Boyd

The Flower Mound Marcus Lady Marauders are set to face off against the McKinney Boyd Lady Broncos in a Bi-District playoff matchup that is sure to keep everyone on their toes until the final whistle.

Flower Mound Marcus

The Lady Marauders have the slight upper hand in the match. Coming into the game on a five-game win streak with a 76% win percentage on the season, it should be expected that the team will continue with the consistency they have shown all season. The Lady Marauders posted a 16-3-5 overall record (8-2-4 in district).

Flower Mound Marcus has outscored their opponents by 63 points this season with big wins over schools like Arlington Lamar, Forney, Plano East, Lewisville, Hebron, and more. The Lady Marauders finished district play 2nd in their district with a 5-2 score over Lewisville in a game ended due to weather.

McKinney Boyd

McKinney Boyd comes into the competition sitting in the third-place spot of their district with a 13-6-4 overall record (6-3-3 in district) and a 65% win percentage. The Lady Broncos have battled their opponents all season with huge wins over schools like Denton Guyer, McKinney, and even a 10-0 shutout over Braswell early in district play.

The Lady Broncos have outscored their opponents by 23 points. With a most recent 2-1 loss to Prosper closing out district play, McKinney Boyd might just want the win bad enough to take it right out from under the Lady Marauders.

What To Expect:

Both teams have played with a fire in their hearts all season. This bi-district match-up is going to be one of the best in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this season. The game is set to start at 6:00 p.m. at The Colony High School.