BI-DISTRICT PREVIEW: Flower Mound and Denton Guyer

For the second time this season, Denton Guyer and Flower Mound will meet again on the field. However, this time it's not a low-stakes, non-district, early-season game. This time the stakes are high and both teams are competing for a chance to advance to the next round of playoffs.

DENTON GUYER:



With a 12-8-2 overall record (8-5 in district) and a fourth-place finish in their district, the Denton Guyer Wildcats are the underdogs headed into their Thursday Bi-District match against the Flower Mound Jaguars. All season, the Wildcats have forced opportunities for themselves as they battled through a strong non-district schedule and some of the best district opponents in the state.

Outscoring their opponents by 19 points this season and coming in on a two-game win streak, the Wildcats are going to have to muster all of their focus and strength against Flower Mound. Denton Guyer is coming off of an incredible 4-0 shutout over Little Elm, so the high from the last win may be all it takes for the Wildcats to perform their best against the Jags.

Flower Mound:

Finishing at the top of their district with an overall record of 16-1-2 (10-1-2 in district) and a 90% win percentage, Flower Mound has everything to lose in their Thursday match-up. The Jaguars have posted a dominating season outscoring their opponents by 40 points so far.

The Jaguars have had huge wins like their 6-0 shutout over Keller in non-district play and their 5-0 shutout over Plano East in district follower by a 4-0 shutout over Plano West. Their only loss was against an incredibly tough Hebron team. After that loss, Flower Mound regrouped and never looked back. With a big 1-0 win over Plano and on a seven-game win streak, the Jags are well suited to head into Thursday's match.

What To Expect:

Denton Guyer and Flower Mound last met in non-district play where Flower Mound won 1-0 in a hard-fought battle until the finish. Fans can expect both teams to play physically with the season and the road to a state title on the line. Denton Guyer may just have the chip on their shoulder that it takes to continue to the next round. Flower Mound shouldn't underestimate the Wildcats. They need to get out and score early and often if their plan is to continue fighting for a chance to hoist the state title trophy.