VYPE Campus: The Hodge Sisters finally together

It will be a Hodge family affair at Fort Bend Christian Academy softball games this and even next spring.

Junior Avery Hodge, who is verbally committed to Oklahoma, is getting a neat opportunity for the first time in her playing career - getting to play with her little sister.

Hadley Hodge has arrived at the high school level.

The freshman will play behind the plate for the Eagles and even sometimes in that role catch for Avery whenever she gets called upon to pitch in the circle. Due to their age difference, coming up through select softball the Hodge sisters never found themselves on the same team.

Now, in 2021, that is all changed with them both in high school at Fort Bend Christian Academy. Learn more about the Hodge sisters in this VYPE Campus feature.