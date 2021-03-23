VYPE Austin Softball Top 10 Rankings: Week of 03/22/2021 presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Each week VYPE's Joshua Waclawczyk and Scott Terrell will bring you their rankings of the top Baseball and Softball programs in the area broken up into 5A-6A, 1A-4A, and Private Schools. Will you agree with our rankings? Most assuredly not. After all, these are just our opinions and we are sure there are much smarter people out there that may have better rankings. So if you have your own thoughts on these rankings let us know on Twitter (@vypeatx) and Instagram (@vype_atx).

Time for the Softball rankings! Going forward we will release Baseball Rankings Monday and Softball Rankings Tuesday. We have some shake-ups in the rankings so scroll on down to see what happened.

**NOTE: Our rankings are based on the information we have on hand. Send us a message if you feel your school is not being represented and let us see what we can do!

Ad

VYPE ATX 5A-6A TOP 10

​No new teams in the rankings this week but some adjustment in the order. Hays sees the biggest jump to number 7 while San Marcos falls to 10 after a loss last week. Other than that it was pretty mundane. A few losses by some teams but not enough for us to adjust the rankings heavily. This could end up changing once district starts heating up.

VYPE ATX 1A-4A TOP 10

Again no new teams just some rearrangement in the order. The biggest jump? Weimar from 8 to 3 this week. Troy falls to 6 as well. Again we rank based off the information we can find which is why, although some of you suggested Taylor should be here, they stay off again as their data has a 2-0 record. Same with Little River Academy. We are working on getting more accurate records so next week we could see a shake up!

VYPE ATX PRIVATE SCHOOL TOP 5

These are the hardest to find, but from our research everything stays the same in the private school this week.

For all the ways you love to play, Academy Sports and Outdoors makes easier than ever to gear up and have fun out there! Get free shipping on your favorite brands at academy.com or get free curbside or in-store pick-up at your Academy store.

Ad

Gear up this Spring at Academy Sports and Outdoors.