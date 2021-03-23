Ticket Punched! Hebron Lady Hawks Prep for Playoffs presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

The future of Hebron's season hinged on Monday's game against Plano West. Their chances of making the playoffs depended on the team coming away with a season-altering win. The Lady Hawks did what they've done all season, and stepped up to the challenge with a huge 2-0 victory over Plano West, ultimately punching their ticket to the playoffs.

This season has been unlike any other, and with a shortened season last year, everyone has been fighting for the opportunity to show the kind of grit and determination they are made of. Monday's match against Plano West showed just how hard the ladies of Hebron soccer have been working in the race to UIL 6-6A playoffs.

Juniors Chloe Jones and Sydney Japic scored a goal apiece to shut out Plano West. With a nearly identical district record to where they left off last season, the Lady Hawks finish district play posting a 14-5-2 overall record (8-4-2 in district) with a 71% win percentage.

Hebron has outscored their opponents by over 40 points and enter the playoffs on a three-game win streak. The Lady Hawks are set to face a strong Allen team (16-3-2, 8-2-2) on Friday at McKinney ISD Stadium. The game is set to start at 5:30 pm.









