VYPE San Antonio Baseball Top 10 Rankings: Week of 03/22/2021 presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

We have some shake up in the rankings so scroll on down to see what happened.



Let's check out the rankings!

VYPE SAN ANTONIO 5A-6A TOP 10

Reagan saw a loss wo Johnson, but their resume is still to good to take them out of the top spot. Well that and Stevens also saw a loss added to their record losing convincingly to Clark 8-1. Smithson Valley jumps up to #2 sitting at a 14-3 record, and you will notice our former #3 Alamo Heights is gone from the rankings after an 0-2 week.

Canyon makes their first appearance in the rankings with wins over previously ranked Alamo Heights and SA Veterans Memorial.

East Central and McCollum were on the outside looking in this week, but good weeks this week could see them in next weeks rankings.

VYPE SAN ANTONIO 1A-4A TOP 10

Just like in the Austin area, the san Antonio 1A-4A Top 10 sees 3 main takeaways:

1- Navarro and Boerne swap places with Boerne's loss to Central Catholic.

2- Marion cracks the Top 10 with a 10-5 record and some convincing wins this week.

3- Davenport drops out of the rankings this week after going 1-2 in last weeks games. But they may not be gone for long as those losses came to Top Ranked Navarro.

Cuero just missed the cut. This school that's on the fringe of San Antonio boundaries is currently 10-6.

VYPE SAN ANTONIO PRIVATE SCHOOL TOP 5

​Similar to Austin's Private Schools, San Antonio's doesn't see anyone drop out of the rankings, though Antonian tumbles from 1 to 3 with losses to Boerne and Churchill. And although both of those teams are in our rankings, Central Catholic and Cornerstone Christians resumes were to good to not send Antonian down

