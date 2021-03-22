VYPE Houston Girl's Soccer Rankings powered by Lethal Enforcer Soccer 3/22

VYPE has partnered with Lethal Enforcer Soccer to provide the best soccer team rankings in the Greater Houston area. Every week, we will bring you a new set of Class 6A and 5A Boys and Girls Soccer Rankings. Check out the latest rankings below!
CLASS 6A
1- Ridge Point (7 Weeks at #1)
2- The Woodlands
3- Memorial
4- Bridgeland
5- Cy-Fair
6- Tompkins
7- Cy-Woods
8- Clear Lake
9- Seven Lakes
10- Atascocita
11- Deer Park
12- Pearland
CLASS 5A
1- Friendswood
2- Kingwood Park
3- Magnolia
4- Foster
5- Katy Jordan
6- Port Neches-Groves
7- College Station
8- A&M Consolidated
9- Montgomery
10- Barbers Hill
11- Nederland
12- Fulshear