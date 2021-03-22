VYPE Houston Girl's Soccer Rankings powered by Lethal Enforcer Soccer 3/22

VYPE has partnered with Lethal Enforcer Soccer to provide the best soccer team rankings in the Greater Houston area. Every week, we will bring you a new set of Class 6A and 5A Boys and Girls Soccer Rankings. Check out the latest rankings below!

CLASS 6A

1- Ridge Point (7 Weeks at #1)

2- The Woodlands

3- Memorial

4- Bridgeland

5- Cy-Fair

6- Tompkins

7- Cy-Woods

8- Clear Lake

9- Seven Lakes

10- Atascocita

11- Deer Park

12- Pearland

CLASS 5A

1- Friendswood

2- Kingwood Park

3- Magnolia

4- Foster

5- Katy Jordan

6- Port Neches-Groves

7- College Station

8- A&M Consolidated

9- Montgomery

10- Barbers Hill

11- Nederland

12- Fulshear