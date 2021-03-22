VYPE Houston Boy's Soccer Rankings powered by Lethal Enforcer Soccer 3/22

VYPE has partnered with Lethal Enforcer Soccer to provide the best soccer team rankings in the Greater Houston area. Every week, we will bring you a new set of Class 6A and 5A Boys and Girls Soccer Rankings. Check out the latest rankings below!
CLASS 6A
1- Seven Lakes
2- Ridge Point
3- The Woodlands
4- Langham Creek
5- Humble
6- Cinco Ranch
7- Dobie
8- Klein Forest
9- North Shore
10- Bridgeland
11- Klein Cain
12- Jersey Village
CLASS 5A
1- Kingwood Park
2- Galena Park
3- Paetow
4- Friendswood
5- Sharpstown
6- Porter
7- Magnolia West
8- Wisdom
9- Crosby
10- Foster
11- Goose Creek Memorial
12- Terry
CLASS 4A
1- Brazosport
2- Splendora
3- Lumberton
4- Livingston
5- Royal
6- Huffman
7- East Chambers
8- Columbia
9- Bellville
10- Scarborough
11- Stafford
12- Furr