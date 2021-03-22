VYPE Houston Boy's Soccer Rankings powered by Lethal Enforcer Soccer 3/22

VYPE has partnered with Lethal Enforcer Soccer to provide the best soccer team rankings in the Greater Houston area. Every week, we will bring you a new set of Class 6A and 5A Boys and Girls Soccer Rankings. Check out the latest rankings below!

CLASS 6A

1- Seven Lakes

2- Ridge Point

3- The Woodlands

4- Langham Creek

5- Humble

6- Cinco Ranch

7- Dobie

8- Klein Forest

9- North Shore

10- Bridgeland

11- Klein Cain

12- Jersey Village

CLASS 5A

1- Kingwood Park

2- Galena Park

3- Paetow

4- Friendswood

5- Sharpstown

6- Porter

7- Magnolia West

8- Wisdom

9- Crosby

10- Foster

11- Goose Creek Memorial

12- Terry

CLASS 4A

1- Brazosport

2- Splendora

3- Lumberton

4- Livingston

5- Royal



6- Huffman

7- East Chambers

8- Columbia

9- Bellville

10- Scarborough

11- Stafford

12- Furr