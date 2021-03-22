VYPE Austin Baseball Top 10 Rankings: Week of 03/22/2021 presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Each week VYPE's Joshua Waclawczyk and Scott Terrell will bring you their rankings of the top Baseball and Softball programs in the area broken up into 5A-6A, 1A-4A, and Private Schools. Will you agree with our rankings? Most assuredly not. After all, these are just our opinions and we are sure there are much smarter people out there that may have better rankings. So if you have your own thoughts on these rankings let us know on Twitter (@vypeatx) and Instagram (@vype_atx).

We got another helping of rankings! Going forward we will release Baseball Rankings Monday and Softball Rankings Tuesday. We have some shake up in the rankings so scroll on down to see what happened.

Let's look at the rankings!

VYPE ATX 5A-6A TOP 10

No change in the Top 4 spots this week. Round Rock did have a loss but they split they avenged that loss so we deciding to keep them at 4. Round Rock jumps 3 spots to #5 with an undefeated week to bring their record to an impressive 14-3-1.

Bowie jumps to 6 over McCallum with the Knights loss to Dripping Springs. San Marcos falls to 9 after a 0-3 week. Some will say we should move them out of the rankings because of that but 2 of those losses game to top ranked Lake Travis and a San Antonio top 10 team in Smithson Valley.

Finally Georgetown makes the top 10 this week with a 2-0 week. Those that just missed the cut? Dripping Springs and Hays. Some will argue that because Dripping Springs beat McCallum they should be ranked somewhere. And honestly your argument would be valid. Spots 7-12 were almost a toss up and we went back and forth on who to put there. We could easily see both Hays and Dripping Springs in the rankings next week.

VYPE ATX 1A-4A TOP 10

Only 3 things to point out with the 1A-4A Rankings:

First, Giddings and Canyon Lake switch spots this week after Canyon Lakes 6-0 loss to Sinton on Friday.

Second, Weimar shoots up to Number 6 after being unranked last week with an impressive 10-3-1 record.

Third, Jarrell drops to 10 after losses to #4 Taylor and #9 Gateway. Wimberley drops out with 2 losses to Cornerstone Christian.

VYPE ATX PRIVATE SCHOOL TOP 10

No movement on this weeks Private School Rankings for Austin. All teams went undefeated on the schedules we saw.

