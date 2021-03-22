Rick Reetz Named Next Football Program Director For St. Andrew's Episcopal School

Austin, TX

–

St. Andrew's Episcopal School

Head of School

Sean Murphy

and Director of Athletics

Jeff McCrary

jointly announce the hiring of veteran football coach

Rick Reetz

as the next 5th through 12th-grade Football Program Director and Upper School Faculty Member. The Rhode Island native, who has a storied career both on the field of play as well as inside the classroom, will begin his duties this summer.

"I am thrilled to have Coach Reetz join us to lead our program," Murphy said. "His long career of success in football and education is unsurpassed. His players and students view him as a mentor long after graduation."

On the gridiron, success has followed Reetz wherever he has been. He will be tasked with rebuilding the Highlanders Football Program, following a three-year partnership with fellow Southwest Preparatory Conference (SPC) member St. Stephen's Episcopal School, formerly known as the Austin Saints.



Presently he is a Teacher and most recently Offensive Coordinator at the James Island Charter School (SC), but he preceded his time there with a ten-year span as Head Football Coach/Teacher at the Porter-Gaud School also in the Palmetto State. During his time as bench boss for the Cyclones, he produced winning seasons in nine of his ten seasons, earning a 77-38 record, five state semi-finals appearances, two state championship appearances, and a spot in the South Carolina Independent School Association Shrine Bowl All-Star Game, where he emerged as the victorious head coach.

Reetz spent the majority of his early coaching years in Rhode Island, where he achieved notable high-performing teams, overall winning percentages and personal coaching honors. His New England head coaching stops included Cumberland High School (2005-09), Moses Brown School (1998-2005), and Burrillville High School (1993-97). During his twelve-year span up north, his programs made state playoffs, claimed multiple championships, and received high rankings on both local and national media.

"Rick is the total package and a true measure of the value of an independent school," McCrary shared. "His coaching resume is deep and decorated, but his players and families' glowing remarks about him as a coach and mentor outshine his impressive record. As an academic, he is clearly skilled and well-rounded, and his peers and colleagues agree. His background as a professional engineer highlights his versatility as an educator.

Rick's experiences highlight that being a student-athlete is not an either-or proposition, and that combination is certainly a core component of what we value at St. Andrew's. Rick's background and experience strengthen so many aspects that are a part of the mission of St. Andrew's. Coach Reetz's history of building programs and increasing participation numbers at multiple schools only added to the appeal as a great pairing. We have a group of young people who are capable of leading the way with Coach Reetz, and I'm excited to see what the future of Highlander Football holds."



Since 1999, Reetz has mentored and recommended over 50 players to all levels of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Some of the notable colleges and universities include Clemson University (captain on the 2016 team, national-runner up), University of North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Syracuse University, Boston College, Dartmouth College, University of Pennsylvania, Tufts University, Carnegie-Mellon University, Occidental College and many more.



On the teaching side of his career, Reetz has taught at the middle school, upper school, and collegiate levels, with subject matters ranging from finance, robotics, physics, economics, pre-calculus, and geometry. His academic achievements include the "Guiding Light of Excellence" Award from the Charleston County School District, an award recognizing an outstanding first-year teacher.

He was also a Bass Pro New England Teacher of the Year Award recipient, recognized by the James Island Charter High School student body as Teacher of the Month.

"Athletics are an extension of the classroom, and Rick shares St. Andrew's belief that sports teach life lessons through success and failure in a team environment," Head of Upper School Ben Courchesne explained. "We have confidence that Rick can help transform the St. Andrew's Football Program and create a meaningful and fun experience for our boys."



Reetz completed his entire college work in the Ocean State, having obtained his bachelor of science in business management from Rhode Island College and a Masters of Business Administration from Bryant University. In addition, he furthered his education with a teaching certificate from Providence College and mechanical engineering work at Roger Williams University. "I am beyond thrilled to join the SAS and Highlanders community," Reetz shared. "Becoming fully engrossed as a program director as well as a faculty member will allow me the opportunity to help add to many facets of the school while remaining excited and focused on the growth and success of the entire football program."

A virtual meet-and-greet for Coach Reetz and his family will be held in the near future.