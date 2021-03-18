Plano East hosts a handful of secret weapons this season

With a 13-5 overall record on the season so far and a huge W over Hebron in their first district game, the Plano East Panthers are full steam ahead as they try to make a push for the No. 1 spot in their district. A key to their success has been the plethora of amazing athletes they have on the field as well as at the plate.

Although the Panthers saw no district play last season after a global pandemic canceled the remainder of the season, they were on a roll with an 88% win percentage and a 10-1-1 overall record beating big non-district opponents like Wylie East, Dallas Jesuit, North Mesquite, and more.

Plano East has already shown off some of their secret weapons in their pitching: earlier this season, Schreiner baseball signee senior Apollo Cssimati pitched a no-hitter in a 10-0 shutout over Mesquite Horn. Also shining on the bump for the Panthers are Nathan Alvey who pitched a one-hit game in a 9-2 win over Midlothian Heritage and New Mexico commit Ben Baker-Livingston who tallied 14 strikeouts against Hebron to open up district play. Not to mention Yale signee Colton Shaw who blanked #1 Prosper in a 4-0 shutout earlier this season.

Ad

Their bats will also play an instrumental role as they lobby to be the best this season. With hitters like Jaxon Atchley (who hit the first homer of the 2021 season), and UT Dallas commit Jake Jennings (who went 4-4 with two doubles and one triple in their district opener against Hebron), and more fans can expect the Panthers to be raking all season.