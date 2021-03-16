VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview:​ Public School #1 Tomball

The Tomball Cougars won state eight years ago with timely hitting and a pair of under-recruited stars – Robert Dugger (Seattle Mariners) and Nick Banks (Washington Nats). Does Doug Rush have another band of brothers ready to march to state?

Mason Marriott (Baylor) will play the role of Dugger, toeing the rubber, while Casen Neumann (Baylor) will be the big-stick like Banks. Hunter Collins (Hendrix College) will play the middle infield, while Peyton Fosher (Angelina College) will anchor the hot corner.

The Cougars will be playoff-ready having battled Tomball Memorial, Klein Collins, Klein, and Oak throughout district play. Coach Rush will likely hit win No. 500 this season – his 10th year as a head coach.

