Spend, spend, spend on 2nd day of "legal tampering" in NFL

For people wondering where is all the free-agent quarterback movement as the NFL's “legal tampering” period enters its second day, well, calm down.

The busy spenders at the position thus far have been two teams keeping their supposed guy, Cam Newton in New England and Jameis Winston in New Orleans.

Of course, trades that can be completed when the NFL's business year begins Wednesday will see Carson Wentz with the Colts, Matthew Stafford heading to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff, who goes to the Lions.

Observers wondering about the possible trade destination of Deshaun Watson, Teddy Bridgewater or Sam Darnold, or landing spots for Mitchell Trubisky and Jacoby Brissett just have to wait.

At least Washington stepped into that breach by agreeing to terms with the very well-traveled Ryan Fitzpatrick. The 38-year-old “FitzMagic” joins his ninth franchise (Rams, Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans, Jets, Buccaneers and Dolphins. He started seven and played in nine games last season for Miami, throwing for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Incredibly, Fitzpatrick never has been on a playoff team in his 16 pro seasons.

With 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith released by Washington — no, Smith has not landed anywhere yet, either — Fitzpatrick will compete with Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen for the starting spot on a team that won the weak NFC East at 7-9.

A guy who not only has been to the postseason but has a Super Bowl ring, Von Miller, is remaining with the Broncos. The Denver Broncos have exercised star linebacker Von Miller’s 2021 option, which engages the final season of the six-year, $114.5 million contract and guarantees him $7 million of his $17.5 million base salary.

Miller has recovered from a freak ankle injury that sidelined him all of last season.

Cincinnati grabbed one of the top pass-rush threats available in free agency, Trey Hendrickson. The former Saints defensive end gets $60 million over four years, with $32 million paid in the first two seasons, according to a person with knowledge of the contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no terms have been made public.

How important is the Bengals' new edge rusher? Hendrickson had 13 1-2 sacks in 2020; Cincinnati as a team had 17, fewest in the league.

Elsewhere:

— New England continued handing out money, agreeing with 49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne on a three-year, $22.5 million pact. The 25-year-old Bourne came on the last two seasons in San Francisco, though he's not likely a No. 1 wideout.

The Patriots also are negotiating with Chargers tight end Hunter Henry after adding Jonnu Smith of the Titans at that position on Monday.

— Chicago re-upped DE Mario Edwards for three years and $11.5 million. With his fourth pro team, Edwards had a career-best 4 1-2 sacks for the Bears in 2020. The Bears announced the deal three days after reaching it with the 27-year-old Edwards.

— Jacksonville added an immediate starter in Seattle cornerback Shaquill Griffin for a three-year deal worth up to $44.5 million, $29 million guaranteed. Griffin’s agent, Buddy Baker, tweeted “Duval,” a nod to the city’s rallying cry.

Griffin has 48 pass breakups, including six interceptions, in four years with the Seahawks. He had a career-best three picks last season.

