Cooper Golfer is Tournament Champion

Cooper's Claggett fires career-low for 1st place finish.

Tillie Claggett, a junior at The John Cooper School, was the girl's tournament champion of the St. John's Invitational at Westwood Golf Club on March 8. Claggett shot a 67, her lowest score ever.

"It was special because I haven't played a tournament since December," Claggett said, referring to her participation in the Volunteers of America LPGA Classic. "I took a few weeks off, then sprained my ankle, for an unplanned six weeks off, which to my surprise was a positive thing."

"Tillie had a fantastic tournament, shooting an extremely impressive 67," Rod Gold, head golf coach for Cooper said. "I look forward to the remainder of the season."

The Dragon varsity golf team heads to Panorama Golf Club on March 26-27 to compete in the Conroe Invitational.