VYPE Houston Girl's Soccer Rankings powered by Lethal Enforcer Soccer 3/15

VYPE has partnered with Lethal Enforcer Soccer to provide the best soccer team rankings in the Greater Houston area. Every week, we will bring you a new set of Class 6A and 5A Boys and Girls Soccer Rankings. Check out the latest rankings below!
CLASS 6A
1- Ridge Point (6 Weeks at #1)
2- The Woodlands
3- Memorial
4- Bridgeland
5- Cy-Fair
6- Cy-Woods
7- Tompkins
8- Deer Park
9- Clear Lake
10- Seven lakes
11- Atascocita
12- College Park
13- Pearland
14- Bellaire
15- Kingwood
16- Beaumont West Brook
17- Tomball Memorial
18- Grand Oaks
19- Katy
20- Cinco Ranch
21- Tomball
22- Cy-Creek
23- Clements
24- Stratford
25- Klein Collins
CLASS 5A
1- Friendswood (New #1)
2- Kingwood Park
3- Magnolia
4- Foster
5- Katy Jordan
6- Port Neches-Groves
7- College Station
8- A&M Consolidated
9- Montgomery
10- Barbers Hill
11- Fulshear
12- Manvel