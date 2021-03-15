VYPE Houston Girl's Soccer Rankings powered by Lethal Enforcer Soccer 3/15

VYPE has partnered with Lethal Enforcer Soccer to provide the best soccer team rankings in the Greater Houston area. Every week, we will bring you a new set of Class 6A and 5A Boys and Girls Soccer Rankings. Check out the latest rankings below!

CLASS 6A

1- Ridge Point (6 Weeks at #1)

2- The Woodlands

3- Memorial

4- Bridgeland

5- Cy-Fair

6- Cy-Woods

7- Tompkins

8- Deer Park

9- Clear Lake

10- Seven lakes

11- Atascocita

12- College Park

13- Pearland

14- Bellaire

15- Kingwood

16- Beaumont West Brook

17- Tomball Memorial

18- Grand Oaks

19- Katy

20- Cinco Ranch

21- Tomball

22- Cy-Creek

23- Clements

24- Stratford

25- Klein Collins

CLASS 5A

1- Friendswood (New #1)

2- Kingwood Park

3- Magnolia

4- Foster

5- Katy Jordan

6- Port Neches-Groves

7- College Station

8- A&M Consolidated

9- Montgomery

10- Barbers Hill

11- Fulshear

12- Manvel