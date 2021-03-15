VYPE Houston Boy's Soccer Rankings powered by Lethal Enforcer Soccer 3/15

VYPE has partnered with Lethal Enforcer Soccer to provide the best soccer team rankings in the Greater Houston area. Every week, we will bring you a new set of Class 6A and 5A Boys and Girls Soccer Rankings. Check out the latest rankings below!

CLASS 6A

1- Ridge Point

2- The Woodlands

3- Seven Lakes

4- Humble

5- Langham Creek

6- Cinco Ranch

7- Dobie

8- Bridgeland

9- Klein Forest

10- North Shore

11- Klein Cain

12- Fort Bend Elsik

13- Katy Taylor

14- Jersey Village

15- Cy-Fair

16- Strake Jesuit

17- Tompkins

18- MacArthur

19- Conroe

20- Channelview

21- Cy-Ridge

22- Lamar

23- Cy-Springs

24- Brazoswood

25- Dulles

CLASS 5A

1- Kingwood Park

2- Galena Park

3- Sharpstown

4- Friendswood

5- Paetow

6- Magnolia West

7- Foster

8- Wisdom

9- Crosby

10- Caney Creek

11- Fulshear

12- Nederland