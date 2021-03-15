VYPE Houston Boy's Soccer Rankings powered by Lethal Enforcer Soccer 3/15

VYPE has partnered with Lethal Enforcer Soccer to provide the best soccer team rankings in the Greater Houston area. Every week, we will bring you a new set of Class 6A and 5A Boys and Girls Soccer Rankings. Check out the latest rankings below!
CLASS 6A
1- Ridge Point
2- The Woodlands
3- Seven Lakes
4- Humble
5- Langham Creek
6- Cinco Ranch
7- Dobie
8- Bridgeland
9- Klein Forest
10- North Shore
11- Klein Cain
12- Fort Bend Elsik
13- Katy Taylor
14- Jersey Village
15- Cy-Fair
16- Strake Jesuit
17- Tompkins
18- MacArthur
19- Conroe
20- Channelview
21- Cy-Ridge
22- Lamar
23- Cy-Springs
24- Brazoswood
25- Dulles
CLASS 5A
1- Kingwood Park
2- Galena Park
3- Sharpstown
4- Friendswood
5- Paetow
6- Magnolia West
7- Foster
8- Wisdom
9- Crosby
10- Caney Creek
11- Fulshear
12- Nederland